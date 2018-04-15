Eagles release Daryl Worley after cornerback's arrest

The Philadelphia Eagles released Daryl Worley on Sunday after the cornerback was arrested for allegedly being combative with Philadelphia police, multiple law enforcement sources told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

The Eagles confirmed Worley's arrest prior to his release, saying in a statement, "We are in the process of gathering more information about Daryl Worley's arrest this morning."

Rapoport reported that Worley was passed out inside a vehicle blocking an intersection. Law enforcement administered a taser on Worley and recovered a gun at the scene.

Garafolo added the incident occurred near Philadelphia's team facility.

Worley had not played a snap for the Eagles. The former Carolina Panthers cornerback was traded to Philadelphia this offseason in exchange for receiver Torrey Smith.

The third-year corner started 25 of 31 games played in Carolina, recording 150 tackles, three interceptions and two sacks.