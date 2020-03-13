Top 101 NFL free agents of 2020: The original list



He began his rookie contract as an incomparable bargain, earning Offensive Rookie of the Year honors and sending Tony Romo to the broadcast booth. He ended his rookie deal as an incomparable bargain, spending the 2019 season's first three months on the periphery of the MVP race while leading one of the league's most productive offenses. The free ride is over. The chickens have come home to roost. The bill has come due. It's time to pay the piper. The bag man cometh.