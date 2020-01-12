Sean Payton says Drew Brees will be back in 2020

Just a few days short of turning 41-years-young, Drew Brees' future remains in Saints black and gold according to his longtime coach Sean Payton.

Sitting down for an appearance on ESPN's NFL Postseason Countdown, Payton was asked if he sees Brees taking a seat in the TV booth in 2020 -- or, in other words, retiring.

"No, I see him on the field this upcoming season," Payton said.

Payton clarified that he believes Brees will return to the Saints and is likely to speak with his longtime QB on Monday.

At the least, it's a line that bodes well for the future as Saints fans and record books are concerned.

The NFL's career leader in touchdown passes and passing yards, Brees captained the Saints to another NFC South title this season before third-seeded New Orleans was upset by the sixth-seeded Vikings in the NFC Wild Card Round.

Brees, who turns 41 on Wednesday, led the NFL with a 74.3 completion percentage this past season and had 2,979 yards and 27 touchdown passes in 11 games (he missed five games with a thumb injury).

Set to make his 13th trip to the Pro Bowl, Brees won't be playing his last game or representing the Saints one final time in the annual all-star game if his coach's words hold true.