2020 NFL mock draft ... with a twist! What teams SHOULD do

I've seen the argument for the Bengals to take Chase Young here, and I respect it. The theory is sound. Just look at what Nick Bosa did for the 49ers last year. But, as I'm sure you've realized, the 49ers already had their franchise quarterback on the roster when they turned in the card for Bosa. And as much as I love Andy Dalton, it seems like you guys are ready to go your separate ways. He's the 2011 Toyota Corolla you might still have an emotional attachment to because he took you to five straight playoff appearances -- so what if the hubcap fell off every fifth mile? However, if you're being honest with yourself, you know it's time to upgrade to that decked-out Tesla you've had your eye on. So take Burrow, make him your franchise QB and let's kick this turnaround into gear.