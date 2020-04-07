ASU WR Brandon Aiyuk undergoes core-muscle surgery

With the pre-draft process restricted to remote interaction and the first couple of months of rookie activities also in flux, Brandon Aiyuk is taking the time to get a medical issue taken care of.

The Arizona State wide receiver and possible first-round pick in the upcoming NFL draft underwent a core-muscle surgery Tuesday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, per sources informed of the situation. The surgery, which was performed by noted surgeon William Meyers, is to fix an issue Aiyuk has been dealing with for the last few months.

With OTAs delayed indefinitely and deliberations continuing on how to conduct the offseason amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Aiyuk is afforded some time to recover while not facing the pressure of missing out on on-field activities. For a player at a position that requires speed, explosion and premier athleticism, it's important to have a healthy core (just ask Odell Beckham Jr.).

Aiyuk is projected to be selected in the back end of the first round by most, including NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah, who has the Titans taking Aiyuk at No. 29 in his most recent mock draft. NFL Network's Steve Smith was recently even more bullish on the first-team All-Pac-12 selection, saying teams should be paying more attention to the 6-foot-1 target than they are in a loaded class at the position.

Aiyuk is the latest receiving product (Jaelen Strong, N'Keal Harry) to emerge from ASU with plenty of potential and the second in as many years to receive a first-round projection. Aiyuk racked up 1,192 of his 1,666 career receiving yards and eight of his 11 career receiving touchdowns in 2019 before moving on to the next level.