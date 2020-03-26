Dennard won't join Jags after disagreement on terms

Until the ink is dried on the paper, a deal is not official.

Cornerback Darqueze Dennard had agreed to join the Jacksonville Jaguars following the start of the new league year, but that has fallen through. The Jaguars will not be employing Dennard, as the two sides couldn't come to an agreement on final contract terms, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

"He remains an unrestricted free agent," the Jaguars said at the end of their statement on the matter, per Pelissero.

Dennard was set to sign a three-year, $13.5 million deal with $6 million guaranteed, Pelissero reported on March 17. Instead, the corner is still available for hire in an unusual outcome.

The 28-year-old played in nine games last season, tallying 37 tackles and five passes defended, but was headed out of Cincinnati in pursuit of a new opportunity as the Bengals revamped their secondary. Where Dennard heads from here remains to be seen.