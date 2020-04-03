Robert Quinn: Coin flip between Bears, Falcons in FA

The Chicago Bears landed pass-rusher Robert Quinn in free agency, striking a five-year, $70 million deal with the former first-round pick.

Coming off an 11.5-sack season in Dallas, Quinn has the potential to combine with Khalil Mack to form a devastating duo.

According to Quinn, the decision to sign with the Bears essentially boiled down to the metaphorical flip of the coin.

With the Atlanta Falcons also bidding for the veteran pass rusher, Quinn told reporters Friday he essentially flipped a coin to decide whether he'd play in Chicago or Atlanta.

The team on the other side of the coin? The Atlanta Falcons, per Quinn. â StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) April 3, 2020

The Falcons agreed to terms on a contract with pass rusher Dante Fowler after Quinn struck a deal with the Bears.