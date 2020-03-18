Falcons expected to sign Dante Fowler to 3-yr deal

The Atlanta Falcons added a much-needed upgrade to the pass rush.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that the Falcons are expected to sign pass rusher Dante Fowler to a three-year deal, per a source informed of the pact.

A weak point of Dan Quinn's defense, Atlanta has spent years trying to upgrade the edge-rush position to no avail. They spent the week shedding cap space and watching the likes of Austin Hooper land elsewhere in free agency in hopes of landing a player they believe can bring heat off the edge.

Fowler is that man.

After disappointing as the No. 3 overall pick in Jacksonville, Fowler spent the past year and a half rehabbing his image in Los Angeles. In his first full season with the Rams on a prove-it deal, Fowler compiled 11.5 sacks, 58 tackles (16 for loss) and six passes defended. The 25-year-old showed he could win one-on-one matchups on the edge.

Benefiting from playing alongside Aaron Donald, Fowler made a dramatic leap in production last season. The Falcons are betting he'll retain that improvement sliding with Grady Jarrett rather than revert to his Jacksonville days after getting paid.

He also reunites with Quinn, who coached him at Florida.