NFL tables fourth-and-15 onside kick alternative proposal

The fourth-and-15 alternative to the onside kick was not approved during Thursday's virtual meeting.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that ownership tabled the proposal for further discussion.

The proposal would have given teams an alternative to the onside kick in an effort to retain possession after a score. The rule would have provided coaches the option to attempt one untimed down to convert a fourth-and-15 from their own 25-yard-line. If the play failed, the opponent would have taken possession at the dead-ball spot.

The NFL has been looking at ways to improve the odds for a trailing team to retain possession late in games after the onside kick has been neutered in recent seasons due to rule changes that help make kickoffs safer.