Around the NFL

Thursday, May 28, 2020 11:10 AM

NFL tables fourth-and-15 onside kick alternative proposal

Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The fourth-and-15 alternative to the onside kick was not approved during Thursday's virtual meeting.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that ownership tabled the proposal for further discussion.

The proposal would have given teams an alternative to the onside kick in an effort to retain possession after a score. The rule would have provided coaches the option to attempt one untimed down to convert a fourth-and-15 from their own 25-yard-line. If the play failed, the opponent would have taken possession at the dead-ball spot.

The NFL has been looking at ways to improve the odds for a trailing team to retain possession late in games after the onside kick has been neutered in recent seasons due to rule changes that help make kickoffs safer.

Alas, owners decided it wasn't the time to make the drastic change by implementing the fourth-and-15 option. It's possible after further discussion that such a change could take place down the road.

Pelissero added there was no official vote on the proposal, but owners did take a show of hands during the virtual meeting, and it didn't have the support to pass at this time. Any proposal needs the approval of at least 24 of 32 owners to be employed.

Pelissero also reported that owners approved a report from the league's competition committee that included a plan to test in the preseason expanded booth-to-official communication with certain objective information. This comes after Wednesday's news that the two "sky judge" proposals had been withdrawn.

While the fourth-and-15 rule was tabled, owners did make several other changes:

  • A bylaw change increased the number of players who could return for injured reserve from two to three per team.
  • Made permanent the expansion of automatic replay reviews to include scoring plays and turnovers negated by a foul, and any successful or unsuccessful point-after-try attempt.
  • Expanded defenseless player protection to a kickoff or punt returner who is in possession of the ball but who has not had time to avoid or ward off the impending contact of an opponent.
  • Teams are prevented from manipulating the game clock by committing multiple dead-ball fouls while the clock is running. The rule will eliminate the ability for teams to drain clock while in punt formation with more than 5 minutes remaining on the game clock, which became more prevalent this past year.

Related Content

NFL, EA pact positions Madden for takeoff with future consoles
news

NFL, EA pact positions Madden for takeoff with future consoles

The NFL, NFL Players Association and Electronic Arts announced a six-year renewal to their partnership, marking what the partners called "the biggest and widest-reaching interactive entertainment agreement in NFL history."
Trent Williams was prepared to play before NFI placement
news

Trent Williams was prepared to play before NFI placement

Multiple issues ultimately sidelined Trent Williams in 2019. But the veteran OT told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport there was a point in which he was willing to play for the Redskins.
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) throws a pass against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
news

Minshew: 2020 predictions should put chip on Jags' shoulder

The Jaguars have already been written off in 2020. Second-year QB Gardner Minshew said the grim forecasts can be used as bulletin-board material, as Jacksonville sets out to prove it's better than advertised.
Baltimore Ravens tackle Ronnie Stanley (79) blocks during an NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Baltimore. The Ravens defeated the Bengals 23-17. (Al Tielemans via AP)
news

Ravens OT Ronnie Stanley hopes to get paid 'what I feel I'm worth'

Ronnie Stanley was one of the best tackles in football last year. Now he's hoping to be paid like it. The All-Pro lineman, playing out the final year of his rookie deal, has proven to be an integral part of the Ravens' explosive offense.
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur watches a replay against the San Francisco 49ers during the NFL NFC Championship football game, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers defeated the Packers 37-20. (Greg Trott via AP)
news

Matt LaFleur: Packers need more explosive plays on offense in 2020

The Packers' offense experienced its share of highs and lows last year under Matt LaFleur. He knows one potential remedy heading into Year 2: create more explosive plays.
30.40 fantasy points
news

Jaguars OC Gruden wants to utilize D.J. Chark more from slot

Wide receiver D.J. Chark became a go-to target for the Jaguars last year. This year, new OC Jay Gruden has ideas about how to make him even more effective for Jacksonville.
Redskins OC impressed by QB Haskins during virtual meetings
news

Redskins OC impressed by QB Haskins during virtual meetings

Scott Turner noted this week on a conference call that he's been impressed with the second-year signal-caller's mental acuity during Washington's Zoom sessions. 
Chargers QB coach Pep Hamilton: 'Sky's the limit' for Justin Herbert
news

Chargers QB coach Pep Hamilton: 'Sky's the limit' for Justin Herbert

The former Oregon QB benefited from staying one more year in college, Hamilton said. But with on-field work curtailed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, how can Herbert reach his potential in Los Angeles?
Raiders LB Kwiatkoski 'can't wait' to prove he's a full-time starter
news

Raiders LB Kwiatkoski 'can't wait' to prove he's a full-time starter

After four years in Chicago as a backup linebacker, Nick Kwiatkoski earned a starting role with the Las Vegas Raiders once signing a free-agent deal, and the 27-year-old is fixated on proving himself. 
Seattle Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) runs in pursuit during an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Seahawks 28-23. (Scott Boehm via AP)
news

Jadeveon Clowney in no rush to sign with a team

The month of May is in its final days and DE Jadeveon Clowney remains a free agent, but is in no hurry to sign, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
news

Aaron Jones aims to be 'Packer for life' entering contract year

The Green Bay Packers have a decision to make on RB Aaron Jones. With his rookie deal set to expire after 2020, the rising star said he "would love to be a lifelong Packer."
