Wednesday, May 27, 2020 01:44 PM

Sky judge proposals withdrawn ahead of league meeting

While a proposal for a fourth-and-15 onside kick alternative continues to be molded ahead of Thursday's virtual league meeting, both proposals to add a sky judge are being withdrawn, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday afternoon.

It is expected that the league will still test out an expanded booth-to-official communication system in the upcoming preseason, but no officiating personnel will be added for the 2020 regular season, Pelissero added.

In terms of the proposals failing to move forward, questions linger in regard to how much power the added official should have, Pelissero reported, adding that the competition committee supports further analysis.

Each proposal was put forward by the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers to amend Rule 19, Section 2

The first was to add a "booth umpire" as an eighth game official to the officiating crew, while the second was to add a senior technology advisor to the referee to assist the officiating crew.

Discussions to add a "sky judge" began before this offseason, gaining traction with the advent of the position with the short-lived Alliance of American Football in 2019.

NFL owners will vote on other proposals during Thursday's virtual meeting, with each proposal needing a 75 percent (24) vote from the owners to be adopted.

