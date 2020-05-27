Around the NFL

Wednesday, May 27, 2020 07:02 AM

Onside kick alternative tweaked again, now an untimed down

Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The NFL continues to tweak the fourth-and-15 onside kick alternative rule ahead of Thursday's virtual league meeting.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero noted the updated language for the kickoff alternative clarified that the attempt can just be exercised in regulation, not overtime, and that the down is untimed.

The new language noted that a team can only change its decision once an alternative kick is elected by using a timeout before the referee signals ready for play, and also clarified where the ball would be spotted if a penalty occurred during the preceding score.

Making the play an untimed down wipes out a potential unintended consequence that could have allowed a team to burn the remaining seconds off the clock after a score late in a contest.

Noting that a 15-yard penalty during a scoring play could give a club a chance to go for a fourth-and-15 from its own 40 as opposed to the 25 would give coaches something to consider in that circumstance outside of end-of-game-scenarios. The risk of giving the ball to an opponent in scoring position on the 25-yard-line could persuade coaches to use their two shots sparingly. Taking that snap from the 40-yard-line is a much different scenario.

NFL owners are expected to vote on the proposed new rule during Thursday's virtual meeting. All proposals must be approved by 75 percent (24) of the owners to be adopted.

Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman James Hurst (74) waits for the snap during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Thursday Dec. 12, 2019 in Baltimore. The Ravens defeated the Jets 42-21. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)
news

Saints agree to terms with veteran offensive lineman James Hurst

The Saints added some depth to their offensive line. Former Ravens swing lineman James Hurst has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with New Orleans. He will miss the first four games of 2020 because of a suspension.
Lions planning to move CB Jamal Agnew to receiver
news

Lions planning to move CB Jamal Agnew to receiver

For his career, Agnew, a former All-Pro returner, has three receptions for 16 yards and four carries for 35 yards on 29 total snaps.
Minkah Fitzpatrick eyes expanded role in second year in Pittsburgh
news

Minkah Fitzpatrick eyes expanded role in second year in Pittsburgh

After nearly a full season and an offseason -- albeit an unusual one -- with the Steelers coaching staff, Fitzpatrick believes he can play an even bigger role in 2020. 
Cardinals' Kenyan Drake prepares for workhorse RB role in 2020
news

Cardinals' Kenyan Drake prepares for workhorse RB role in 2020

Cardinals RB Kenyan Drake had a breakout second half of the 2019 season after a trade from Miami, but the 26-year-old is primed for a bigger year in his first full season in Arizona.
Jay Gruden knows it's his job to 'mesh' with Gardner Minshew
news

Jay Gruden knows it's his job to 'mesh' with Gardner Minshew

New Jaguars offensive coordinator Jay Gruden knows "it's my job to make it mesh" with Gardner Minshew. 
Denver Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco (5) looks to pass on the run during an NFL preseason football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, in Denver. The 49ers defeated the Broncos, 24-15. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Flacco aims to help Jets, be someone 'Sam can lean on'

Joe Flacco says he won't be ready for start of season, but hopes to "find my way back into the league" with Jets
Washington Redskins defensive end Noah Spence (54) waits for a play, during the second half at an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
news

Noah Spence placed on reserve/NFI list after tearing ACL

The New Orleans Saints placed Noah Spence on the reserve/non-football injury list Tuesday due to a torn ACL suffered while training on his own, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Members of the Baltimore Ravens practice on an indoor field during an NFL football training camp practice at the team's headquarters, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Owings Mills, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
news

Broncos, Jaguars, Packers, Ravens latest to reopen facilities

On Tuesday, the Broncos, Jaguars, Packers and Ravens became the latest teams to reopen facilities.
FILE - In this March 30, 2020, file photo, cars line up at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site in front of Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Nobody can say with precise certainty how many coronavirus tests that the NBA, NHL and Major League Baseball would need before those leagues can resume playing games. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
news

Hard Rock Stadium will feature drive-in, open-air theaters

The home of the Miami Dolphins, Hard Rock Stadium, announced on Tuesday it will open up for open-air and drive-in theaters that will show, among other things, classic Fins content.
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) defends during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers defeated the Rams, 34-31. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey has no plans to hold out sans extension

The Rams cornerback isn't worried about a deal getting done and indicated to reporters Tuesday that he's not planning a holdout if an agreement isn't finalized over the summer months.
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell (15) runs in pursuit during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Pittsburgh. The Steelers defeated the Colts 26-24. (Scott Boehm via AP)
news

Frank Reich 'super pumped' about potential of WR Parris Campbell

Wide receiver Parris Campbell never got off the ground during his rookie season with the Colts, but Indianapolis coach Frank Reich is confident the 2019 second-round pick can have a strong sophomore campaign.
