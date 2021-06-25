Around the NFL

Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase connection 'right back to where it was' at LSU

Published: Jun 25, 2021 at 08:10 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Cincinnati Bengals admitted the previous relationship between Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase was one factor that went into drafting the LSU wideout No. 5 overall in April.

According to both players, that previously built chemistry in their run to the 2019 College Football Playoff picked up where it left off.

"Right back to where it was," Burrow said earlier this month during mandatory minicamp, per Tyler Dragon of the Cincinnati Enquirer. "I'm excited about where he's at. He's a really smart player that understands what we're trying to do in the offense. I'm not going to have to tell him what to do every single play. He knows exactly what's expected of him."

The rookie concurred with his quarterback.

"I do feel the same way, of course," Chase said.

Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan said watching the duo work during the offseason program, it was obvious they'd played together in the past.

"The cool thing is Joe's done that with Ja'Marr for two years and this is the third year of doing it. They got a good rapport," the OC said. "You can see it and feel it. They know how to communicate with each other. I think that's exciting for me. They don't really need to get to know each other. They do know each other."

Part of the transition for rookie wideouts that determines how quickly they'll succeed is the chemistry built with their quarterback. If the signal-caller prefers throwing the ball to wideouts he's already comfortable with, that rookie might have more trouble seeing the pigskin. If the QB and WR aren't on the same page with depth of route, where the receiver prefers the ball located, etc., the dance can become elongated. Building chemistry and trust with a QB is why sometimes it takes half a season or more for young receivers to bust out.

Given their previous relationship, Burrow and Chase should hit the ground running.

As long as Burrow starts the season healthy following ACL surgery -- and all indications thus far is that he's on pace to be 100 percent for Week 1 -- the Bengals offense could come out of the gate humming in 2021, and the Burrow-Chase connection should play a huge role.

Related Content

news

Patriots LB Dont'a Hightower 'looking forward' to facing Tom Brady in Week 4

The absence of Dont'a Hightower and others who opted out added to the struggles in the first season of the post-﻿Tom Brady era. Now that he's back, the LB has the date with his former QB circled on the calendar.
news

Ex-Steelers G DeCastro reveals need for ankle surgery, has 'no problem' with possible retirement

After getting cut by the Pittsburgh Steelers, David DeCastro revealed that he will need another ankle surgery that may dictate his future in the NFL.
news

Steelers signing former Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner

The Steelers have replaced one Pro Bowl guard with another.

Pittsburgh has agreed to a one-year deal with veteran free agent Trai Turner, Ian Rapoport reports. The move comes just hours after the team parted ways with longtime linchpin David DeCastro.
news

Steelers release Pro Bowl G David DeCastro after nine seasons

The Steelers are parting ways with one of the pillars of their offensive line. Tom Pelissero reports that Pittsburgh has released six-time Pro Bowl guard ﻿David DeCastro﻿ on Thursday.
news

NFL approves alternate helmets beginning in 2022

The NFL sent a memo to clubs Thursday announcing that it will allow teams to wear two different helmets beginning in the 2022 season, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
news

Kareem Hunt wants Browns to pay 'freak of nature' Nick Chubb

As one-half of arguably the NFL's best RB tandem, Kareem Hunt has seen firsthand how important Nick Chubb is to the Browns. On Thursday, Hunt urged the organization to handle his teammate's contract situation ASAP.
news

Bears WR Marquise Goodwin to compete in long jump at U.S. Olympic Trials

After making the Olympic team in 2012 and missing out in 2016, Bears WR Marquise Goodwin﻿ will attempt to make the cut again this weekend.
news

Sheldon Rankins: Jets 'ready to compete and really take this league by storm'

Entering his first season with the Jets, defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins believes the team is built for success much sooner than most may think.
news

Steelers to host 2021 training camp in Pittsburgh, set to return to Latrobe in 2022

For over 50 year, the Steelers traveled to Saint Vincent College for training camp. For the second consecutive year, COVID-19 protocols have altered the club's plans.
news

Browns DC on Greg Newsome, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah: 'It felt like we got two first-rounders'

The Browns used their first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to select CB Greg Newsome 26th overall and traded up to 52nd overall to LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. DC Joe Woods believes the team snagged two difference-makers.
news

Tom Brady: Motivation at this stage is 'more about proving it to yourself'

As he heads towards his 44th birthday, Bucs QB Tom Brady joined The Late Late Show with James Corden and said his motivation for continuing to grind forward is more internal than external at this point.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW