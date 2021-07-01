State of the 2021 Baltimore Ravens: It's time for Lamar Jackson and Co. to hit Super Bowl Sunday

Take to the air more effectively with ﻿Sammy Watkins﻿ and ﻿Rashod Bateman﻿ in the fold? The Ravens invested in some receiving help for Lamar this offseason. And it starts with Watkins, the free-agent signee who needs to be more consistent over the course of the season. As a fantasy nerd, I don't want to draft him, have him score two touchdowns in Week 1 ... and then immediately feel like I need to trade him before he disappears. Bateman, who was Baltimore's first pick at No. 27 overall, is a real interesting prospect for the Ravens. Per NFL Research, he led the Big Ten with 1,691 receiving yards from 2019 through 2020 and was one of four FBS players to average more than 20 yards per reception and record more than 1,000 receiving yards in 2019. He's been compared to the Cowboys' ﻿Michael Gallup﻿, and he should be an excellent addition to Lamar's arsenal.

Get to the quarterback despite losing ﻿Matt Judon﻿ and ﻿Yannick Ngakoue﻿? The Ravens allowed 18.9 points per game in 2020 -- second only to the Los Angeles Rams (18.5) -- and have yielded 20 points per game or fewer in four consecutive seasons. That's the longest current streak in the NFL. The Ravens already blitzed at the league's highest rate last year, according to Next Gen Stats, but will they have to manufacture pressure even more in 2021? They're still the Ravens, and they do a spectacular job of developing edge rushers, but overcoming the losses of Judon and Ngakoue won't be easy. Baltimore was kind of forced into letting Judon go to New England, considering he got $54.5 million from the Pats. And you can't be mad at the former fifth-rounder for cashing in on the open market. It's like being mad at a friend for bailing on you, but then, when he says he's got Diamond Club tickets at The Big A for an Ohtani start, you kind of understand. Ngakoue signed with Las Vegas and ... well ... it's Vegas. Can't be mad at that. But now the Ravens will be relying on some lesser-known commodities to provide pressure off the edge, including rookie first-rounder Odafe Oweh, an athletic freak who could be the next ﻿Bud Dupree﻿ -- except he's playing on the right team, for you Ravens fans.