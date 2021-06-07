Around the NFL

Ravens signing RB Gus Edwards to two-year, $10M extension through 2023

Published: Jun 07, 2021 at 12:06 PM
Kevin Patra

The Gus Bus will continue to run in Baltimore.

The Ravens and restricted free agent running back ﻿Gus Edwards﻿ reached a two-year extension worth $10 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per agent Drew Rosenhaus.

A former undrafted free agent, Edwards was scheduled to make $3.38 million in 2021 on the restricted free agent tender. The extension links him to Baltimore through 2023.

In three seasons in Baltimore, the 26-year-old back has proved to be a fundamental member of the backfield, acting as a between-the-tackles runner who can carry the load for stretches. For his career, Edwards has averaged 5.2 yards per carry on 414 totes for 2,152 yards and 10 TDs. A slasher, Edwards gets upfield and can shoulder through tackles.

Edwards is expected to share duties with starter ﻿J.K. Dobbins﻿ in the Ravens' committee approach in Baltimore's run-first offense. The $5 million per year new money average -- slightly below ﻿Kenyan Drake﻿'s two-year, $11 million deal in free agency -- signifies Baltimore's plans for the Gus Bus to play a significant role in the backfield for the next several seasons.

