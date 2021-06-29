State of the 2021 Cleveland Browns: Can Kevin Stefanski keep good times rolling?

Deal with the weight of expectations? The 2020 Browns were the eighth team in the Super Bowl era to break a playoff drought of at least 14 seasons (it had been 17 years for Cleveland), with one of the most recent examples being the 2017 Buffalo Bills. But here's the bad news: The previous seven teams all missed the playoffs following their drought-busting campaigns. The Browns have not made the playoffs in consecutive seasons since a five-season playoff streak from 1985 to '89.

Cleveland has fallen short of Super Bowl hype before, back in 1995, when not even Bill Belichick could keep a buzzed-about Browns squad from missing the playoffs. The good news is, I don't expect these Browns to announce that they're moving before the end of this season, so at least they're guaranteed not to follow in the footsteps of the '95 team in that way. To be clear, I'm not wishing for the Browns to be humbled -- anything but. I just want you to understand what you're looking at, even if, at a minimum, this group looks like it's going to be a long-term success.

Rely on the defense? The Browns allowed 26.2 points per game in 2020, ranked 21st in the NFL and worse than all but one playoff team (the Tennessee Titans allowed 27.4 ppg). Cleveland also allowed 11 deep passing touchdowns (20-plus air yards, per Next Gen Stats), the second-highest total in the league, right behind the Cowboys (13), whose 2020 defense was awful. But there is reason for optimism. The Browns have improved their total defense in each of the last two seasons. Garrett is one of the best players on the planet, and we talked about Clowney. And that's only a small part of it. The team also signed Malik Jackson and Takkarist McKinley on the defensive line. Solid safety John Johnson III should anchor the secondary. And first-round pick Greg Newsome II comes aboard just as corner Greedy Williams and safety Grant Delpit are set to return after missing 2020 with a shoulder injury and Achilles tear, respectively.

Per Pro Football Focus, Newsome was the only cornerback in FBS to allow fewer than 100 receiving yards on more than 200 coverage snaps in 2020. He didn't allow a touchdown. Second-round pick Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is one of three FBS players with at least four sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery since 2019. You almost wonder if this defense could end up being the strength of the Browns.

Field the best rushing attack in the NFL? I know this is a sore point for fantasy dorks who want Nick Chubb to be great on his own (like when Timberlake finally broke free post-*NSYNC). But Cleveland's two-headed rushing attack worked swimmingly last year, averaging 148.4 rushing yards per game (third in the league) behind Chubb and Kareem Hunt﻿, who each had more than 1,200 scrimmage yards and 12 touchdowns (when you factor in the playoffs).