Browns add Austin Hooper, Jack Conklin, bolster O

If not, they could insert Chris Hubbard on the left side, and while he's not a rock-solid blocker, the situation would still be better than what Cleveland experienced last season. Cleveland has paid Hubbard most of his guaranteed money in his five-year deal and Conklin will replace him on the right side, meaning the Browns could also part ways with Hubbard and save close to $5 million. Based on Cleveland's early aggression in free agency, it seems as if cap space isn't a primary concern. And it may be wiser to keep Hubbard as a swing option or a starter early on the left side while knowing the right side is shored up.