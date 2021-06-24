Around the NFL

Kareem Hunt wants Browns to pay 'freak of nature' Nick Chubb

Published: Jun 24, 2021 at 01:30 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

If it wasn't abundantly clear before, the running backs in Cleveland have each other's back.

While at his youth football camp, Kareem Hunt stumped for the Browns to pay teammate Nick Chubb﻿.

"Pay that man," Hunt said via The Athletic's Zac Jackson. "He's a freak of nature. He's like a brother to me ... hope we can play together for a long time."

That's a more emphatic response than Chubb's own response to his contract situation. The bulldozing back recently said he wasn't worried about his next deal but added, "Cleveland is where I want to be."

Chubb and Hunt make up the best backfield duo in the NFL. Each finished in the top 15 among running backs in yards last year, with Chubb taking 190 totes for 1,067 yards with 12 TDs (in 12 games) and Hunt 198 for 841 and 6. Each owns the ability to excel between the tackles and the passing game, which means the Browns lose little when Chubb comes out for Hunt.

While the Browns are also working on an extension for ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿, with the QB's fifth-year option picked up for 2022, Chubb's next deal is a more pressing matter. The star RB is set to enter the final year of his rookie contract. After becoming one of the most reliable backs in the NFL, his payday is due soon.

Hunt is under contract through the 2022 season after he inked a two-year extension last year.

