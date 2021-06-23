Around the NFL

Baker Mayfield's agent on contract extension: 'I think something will be done this summer'

Published: Jun 23, 2021 at 01:16 PM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Cleveland Browns quarterback ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ is one of a trio of 2018 first-round signal-callers in line for a contract extension along with Buffalo Bills' ﻿Josh Allen﻿ and Baltimore Ravens' ﻿Lamar Jackson﻿.

While Mayfield noted earlier this offseason he was in no rush to get a deal done, the QB's agent, Jack Mills, told Tony Grossi of TheLandOnDemand.com that he's not planning to wait out the other two QB deals.

"We're not going to be dragging it out," Mills told Grossi. "I think there's been enough contracts done for quarterbacks lately that give us a pretty good idea of what the market is. And, of course, we know that the [salary] cap isn't going up this year but it's going up next year and next. We pretty much know what's coming on down the road and what's been done. We don't have any particular reluctance about doing a deal."

Each of the QBs is eligible for a massive extension that would vault them among the highest-paid players in the league. The thinking goes that after one signs, the others will leapfrog that QB in the pecking order.

The Browns picked up Mayfield's fifth-year option for 2022, which is fully guaranteed, locking him in for at least the next two seasons. Cleveland then has the leverage of the franchise tag it could use the next two years if a deal isn't done prior. That's four seasons the Browns could control the QB without a long-term deal.

Mills told Grossi there have been general discussions about a new deal for Mayfield.

"But I think something will be done this summer," Mills said. "As far as trying to get a deal done, I don't know if it'll get done. It's something that would be pretty much in the team's control."

Most offseasons, huge extensions come down in the weeks between the end of the workout period and training camp. We're in the middle of that window now, so it's possible we could see big deals get done in the coming month.

Related Content

news

Travis Kelce on Chiefs' 2020 season: 'Last year was a failure to me'

﻿In 2020, Travis Kelce﻿ enjoyed one of the greatest seasons ever by a tight end. But the All-Pro told SiriusXM NFL Radio that Kansas City's final loss made all the statistical greatness meaningless in his eyes.
news

Ravens CB Jimmy Smith 'absolutely will not play for another team'

Baltimore veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith has played with one organization since being a first-round draft pick in 2011. He doesn't plan on ever donning a different NFL jersey.
news

Falcons coach Arthur Smith considers Julio Jones trade a 'win-win'

Arthur Smith watched his new Falcons team trade generational wide receiver ﻿Julio Jones﻿ to his old club in Tennessee. After weeks of speculation, the coach wasn't sideswiped by the trade.
news

Jets LB C.J. Mosley: Return after nearly two years has 'been a breath of fresh air'

Jets LB C.J. Mosley has been largely forgotten after injuries and a COVID opt out left him off the field the last two years, but the former Pro Bowler is aiming to get back on track in 2021. 
news

NFL matches Raiders DE Carl Nassib's $100K donation to The Trevor Project

With Carl Nassib's groundbreaking announcement came a purposeful pledge. Now the NFL has matched it. The league announced Tuesday it too is donating $100,000 to The Trevor Project, which is the leading national organization centered on crisis and suicide prevention efforts among lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning youth.
news

Roundup: Buccaneers sign first-round OLB Joe Tryon to rookie deal

The Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers have their first-round pick under contract. The team announced it signed Joe Tryon, the No. 32 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, to his four-year rookie contract.
news

Nate Ebner withdraws from contention for U.S. Olympic rugby team due to injury

Veteran NFL defensive back and special teamer ﻿Nate Ebner﻿ won't participate in the Olympics this time around. Ebner, currently a free agent, announced an injury will keep him from trying out for the USA Rugby team headed to the Tokyo Olympics.
news

Free agent WR Golden Tate's wish list includes Titans, Colts, Rams

﻿Golden Tate﻿ remains a free agent months after being released by the Giants following two years of disappointing production, but he's eyeing a few potential landing spots.
news

James Conner: Cardinals RB tandem 'can be one of the best in the league'

Running back ﻿James Conner﻿ spent the past three seasons as the Steelers' workhorse when healthy. Now the 26-year-old joins a Cardinals club where he'll share a backfield with ﻿Chase Edmonds﻿.
news

Jon Gruden praises Carl Nassib: 'What makes a man different is what makes him great'

After Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib became the league's first openly gay player, owner Mark Davis and head coach Jon Gruden praised his courage. 
news

Raiders DL Carl Nassib becomes first active NFL player to come out as gay

﻿Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib has made NFL history as the first active player to come out as gay. The Raiders defensive lineman, a league veteran of five years, made the announcement on Monday via Instagram. 
