Odell Beckham Jr.'s big day saves Browns from potential collapse vs. Cowboys

﻿Odell Beckham﻿ silenced the doubters and critics with a scorching performance as the Cleveland Browns torched a hapless Dallas Cowboys defense in a 49-38 win.

OBJ scored three times, including a game-sealing 50-yard TD run, weaving by Dallas defenders like an untouchable race car. The wideout caught five passes for 81 yards and two more touchdowns. It marked Beckham's first game with at least two receiving scores since Week 10, 2018, with the Giants against the 49ers.

"My man is special," ﻿Myles Garrett﻿ said of Beckham after the game, via the Cleveland Plain Dealer. "We brought him here to make big plays like that. That's what he's doing, and he's trending upwards in terms of productivity. When he's getting his name called, he's coming up big for us."

Beckham opened the scoring on a 37-yard TD grab from teammate and BFF ﻿Jarvis Landry﻿, who threw a perfect arching pass. OBJ ended it with his weaving TD run after the Cowboys closed to within three points.

"We just needed a play, and it just came at the right time," said Beckham. "It was like everybody had a hat on a man. It felt like a punt return or a kick return or something. It could not have been blocked any better. Perfect time to call it. Just put the game away. Let's go home. It's on to Indy."

Beckham became the first WR with 80-plus receiving yards, 70-plus rush yards and three TDs in a game since the Broncos' Javon Walker in Week 9, 2006 at Pittsburgh.

There has been much consternation outside of the Browns' building that Beckham could become annoyed with the lack of attention as Cleveland focuses on its ground attack and he is used as more of a box-reducing decoy than a go-to target. Sunday showed the Browns can have their cake and eat it.