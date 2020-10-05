NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Around the NFL

Odell Beckham Jr.'s big day saves Browns from potential collapse vs. Cowboys

Published: Oct 05, 2020 at 09:02 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

﻿Odell Beckham﻿ silenced the doubters and critics with a scorching performance as the Cleveland Browns torched a hapless Dallas Cowboys defense in a 49-38 win.

OBJ scored three times, including a game-sealing 50-yard TD run, weaving by Dallas defenders like an untouchable race car. The wideout caught five passes for 81 yards and two more touchdowns. It marked Beckham's first game with at least two receiving scores since Week 10, 2018, with the Giants against the 49ers.

"My man is special," ﻿Myles Garrett﻿ said of Beckham after the game, via the Cleveland Plain Dealer. "We brought him here to make big plays like that. That's what he's doing, and he's trending upwards in terms of productivity. When he's getting his name called, he's coming up big for us."

Beckham opened the scoring on a 37-yard TD grab from teammate and BFF ﻿Jarvis Landry﻿, who threw a perfect arching pass. OBJ ended it with his weaving TD run after the Cowboys closed to within three points.

"We just needed a play, and it just came at the right time," said Beckham. "It was like everybody had a hat on a man. It felt like a punt return or a kick return or something. It could not have been blocked any better. Perfect time to call it. Just put the game away. Let's go home. It's on to Indy."

Beckham became the first WR with 80-plus receiving yards, 70-plus rush yards and three TDs in a game since the Broncos' Javon Walker in Week 9, 2006 at Pittsburgh.

There has been much consternation outside of the Browns' building that Beckham could become annoyed with the lack of attention as Cleveland focuses on its ground attack and he is used as more of a box-reducing decoy than a go-to target. Sunday showed the Browns can have their cake and eat it.

Cleveland ran for 307 yards and OBJ still caught two TDs. Keeping Beckham involved in a run-first offense isn't the impossibility it's too often made out to be. OBJ showed Sunday he can be just as explosive in limited touches as he is when force-fed the pigskin.

Related Content

news

Titans have zero positive COVID-19 tests for first time in week

Finally, some good NFL news out of Tennessee. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday morning that the Tennessee Titans had zero positive COVID-19 tests from Sunday's round of testing.
news

With no additional positive COVID-19 tests, Patriots en route to Kansas City

The New England Patriots are headed to Kansas City for a rare game-day plane trip ahead of Monday night's postponed bout with the Chiefs. 
news

Derek Carr 'sick of losing' as Las Vegas Raiders fall to Buffalo Bills 

Moral victories are getting old for Derek Carr. The Las Vegas Raiders quarterback expressed his frustration after falling to 2-2 with a loss to Buffalo on Sunday afternoon.
news

Falcons WRs Julio Jones (hamstring), Calvin Ridley (ankle) expected to play vs. Packers

The Atlanta Falcons will have their top two wideouts Monday night against the Green Bay Packers. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Julio Jones (hamstring) and Calvin Ridley (ankle) will play tonight, per a source informed of the situation. 
news

Jalen Ramsey, Golden Tate fight following Rams' win over Giants

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey and Giants wide receiver Golden Tate sparked a heated altercation following Los Angeles' 17-9 win over New York on Sunday.
news

J.J. Watt on Texans' 0-4 start: 'This is terrible. It's brutal. I mean, it's depressing. It sucks'

The Texans can only cling to control of their own destiny after starting the season 0-4. Aging star DE J.J. Watt﻿ doesn't feel like he has much control of Houston's fortunes either.
news

DeMarcus Lawrence calls Cowboys' defensive effort in 49-38 loss 'soft'

Dallas' defense gave up a season-high 49 points as the Browns ran for more than 300 yards on Sunday. Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence was none too pleased. 
news

Ron Rivera on coaching amid cancer fight: 'It's a struggle, it's a battle'

Ron Rivera admitted his struggles with staying on the sidelines as he continues to coach the Washington Football Team amid his fight with cancer.
news

NFL Week 4: What we learned from Sunday's games

Sunday was full of thrilling performances, as Lamar Jackson and the Ravens bounced back, Drew Brees and Tom Brady looked like their old selves and Odell Beckham Jr. had a big day in a Browns win. 
news

Browns RB Nick Chubb (knee) exits early in win over Cowboys

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb was ruled out during their win the Cowboys after suffering a knee injury in the first quarter.
news

Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 4 games

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (hamstring) was carted into the locker room against the Buccaneers in the first quarter against the Buccaneers. He never returned to the game.Here are the other injuries we're monitoring around the league on Sunday.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (12) makes a deep catch as Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White (44) trails on the play during an NFL football game , Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif.

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL