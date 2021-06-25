How Steelers' revamped offense will benefit Big Ben; plus, QB-coach combos under pressure

Can you teach an old dog new tricks?

That's the million-dollar question in Pittsburgh, where offensive coordinator Matt Canada is introducing a new offensive scheme ahead of QB Ben Roethlisberger's 18th season at the helm.

The grizzled gunslinger already has a pair of Super Bowl wins on his résumé, but he's looking to add more hardware to his trophy case before calling it quits on a Hall of Fame career. Last season, Big Ben appeared to have a strong chance of capturing that third Super Bowl ring after guiding the Steelers to an 11-0 start while directing a quick-rhythm aerial assault that taxed opponents with a barrage of quick routes and short crossers.

The effectiveness of the approach thrust the veteran into the MVP discussion -- but the pass-happy game plan faltered down the stretch. Opponents clamped down on the Steelers' pass catchers and dared No. 7 to push the ball down the field. Without a credible running game to force opponents to alter their tactics, the Steelers were suffocated by defenses as Pittsburgh limped to a 1-4 record down the stretch and went one-and-done in the playoffs.

The disappointing finish prompted the Steelers to make several changes, including at offensive coordinator. The team didn't re-sign Randy Fichtner, who'd held the post since 2018, and elevated Canada, who spent 2020 as the team's quarterbacks coach, to the play-caller position. Not only will the move put a new spin on the Steelers' offense, but it is also expected to help the unit return to its blue-collar roots.

Team president Art Rooney "has sent out a very clear directive to (general manager Kevin) Colbert, to coach (Mike) Tomlin and then to me," Canada said earlier this month. "We want to be able to run the ball when we have to run it. That doesn't mean we're going to run the ball for X amount of yards in a game, all that matters here is winning.

"Our charge is to win the Super Bowl, and that's it. ... Every year you're trying to create a system to put your players in position to make plays, and to run the football certainly we'll use play-action as part of that. But that's not the only focal point we have. We're going to run the ball when we have to run it, and we're going to throw it when we have to throw it. After that, we're going to do everything we can to get our best players -- and we have a lot of really, really good ones -- in position to make the plays their talents direct us to."