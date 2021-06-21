State of the 2021 San Francisco 49ers: Super Bowl or bust in Kyle Shanahan's fifth season

Head coach: Kyle Shanahan. I think most people would agree that Shanahan is one of the bright young minds in the NFL today, but it's weird to think about how his career record is just 29-35. In four seasons as coach of the 49ers, he's produced just one winning campaign: in 2019, when San Francisco went 13-3 and hit the Super Bowl. To me, it's kind of like looking at Cody Rhodes in AEW. He might not have the best win-loss record in the company, but there is no doubt he is among the very best at his craft. And maybe that analogy was just for George Kittle and me, but you can't tell me that Shanahan isn't an offensive savant.

All that being said, this feels like a pretty big year for Shanahan. I mean, he's not in danger of losing his job. And injuries really derailed the team last season. But at some point, you have to start consistently putting victories up on the board. And I feel like he can do that; he just needs to show us. His biggest test this coming season will be navigating the quarterback situation. Speaking of which …

Quarterback: Jimmy Garoppolo. You know, the Rams and 49ers weren't exactly thrilled with their quarterbacks last season. Two guys who recently took them to Super Bowls. The Rams addressed their displeasure more directly, shipping Jared Goff to Detroit in a trade for Matthew Stafford﻿. The 49ers are not quite there yet, apparently willing to keep Jimmy G around after spending the No. 3 overall pick on Trey Lance. I'm not sure if it's fair or not. I'd say Jimmy G was much more present in his Super Bowl appearance. I mean, if the vaunted 49ers defense had been able to hold on to a lead, then we'd be talking about Super Bowl champ Jimmy Garoppolo. And Lance probably isn't even on the roster. But, you know, Garoppolo also missed Emmanuel Sanders late in the fourth quarter, which could've made the defensive collapse moot.

If we look at this statistically, the 49ers are 22-8 in games with Garoppolo as the starter -- that's the fourth-highest winning percentage among active quarterbacks since 2017 with at least 10 starts, per NFL Research. San Francisco's 7-27 without him in that same span. Jimmy G also ranks top five in passing yards per attempt (8.3) and completion percentage (67.5) among all quarterbacks with at least 25 starts since 2017.

The biggest rub on the 29-year-old signal-caller is that he's been injured. Missed 10 games last year and 13 in 2018. And we've seen Nick Mullens (16 starts), C.J. Beathard (12) and Brian Hoyer (six) forced into action. Garoppolo has proven he's a winner. He needs to prove he can stay on the field. Because the last time he started all 16, the team went to the Super Bowl. And then there is Lance, whom we'll get to shortly.

Projected 2021 MVP: Nick Bosa, defensive end. Bosa showed up for 49ers workouts earlier this spring, but he couldn't do much because he was still rehabbing. Bosa was amazing during his rookie season, with 16 tackles for loss, nine sacks and 25 quarterback pressures. A true game-changer right off the bat, he played a crucial role in San Francisco's Super Bowl run. Now, the 49ers still did alright defensively last year without Bosa. This isn't a one-man defense. Not even close. But he was the guy who took the defense from good to very good. Like, going to Disneyland is good. Having a fast pass to jump the lines is even better. The 49ers had just 126 quarterback pressures in 2020 -- the fourth-fewest in the league -- and allowed a league-worst 3.3 seconds time to hurry (per Next Gen Stats). Bosa's return to action will turn those lackluster figures around real quick.