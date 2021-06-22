State of the 2021 Arizona Cardinals: Kyler Murray and Co. must learn to close

Get to the quarterback? The Cardinals had 48 sacks in 2020, tied for fourth in the NFL. Their leader in the category,﻿ Haason Reddick﻿, had a classic breakout season in a contract year, racking up 12.5 sacks -- and they wisely let him walk. (A player who excels in their contract season is like the partner who is lame for the first six months of the relationship, then crushes Valentine's Day -- it's awesome for the one day, but you don't get married on Feb. 15.) The Cardinals brought in J.J. Watt to help fill that void, at least a little bit, and I think he'll make a great tandem with Chandler Jones﻿, who missed most of 2020 with a biceps injury. I know the 30-year-old Jones, who has more sacks (61) than anyone but Aaron Donald (65.5) since joining Arizona in 2016, missed mandatory minicamp as he heads into the final season of his current deal. He could be a holdout, maybe even get traded, but with the Cardinals in win-now mode, I have a feeling this will get worked out. If Jones can return to form on a contract year (like Reddick), he could join with J.J. and Markus Golden (who was traded back to the team that drafted him by the Giants last October and signed a two-year deal to stay in Arizona this offseason, and who I haven't even mentioned until now) to make up a good line.