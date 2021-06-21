Around the NFL

A.J. Green: Pairing with DeAndre Hopkins in Arizona is 'going to be unbelievable'

Published: Jun 21, 2021 at 07:56 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

A.J. Green spent the majority of his decade in Cincinnati as The Man, racking up five consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons and seven straight Pro Bowls to open his career.

After signing a one-year contract in Arizona this offseason, Green will now play alongside another alpha receiver in DeAndre Hopkins﻿. Pairing two star receivers could create issues for other clubs. But Green and Hopkins -- who they are as players -- get along swimmingly.

During a recent interview on On The Fly with Lisa Matthews, Green said that he's thrilled to play alongside a talent like Hopkins.

"I never played with a guy like D-Hop. The guy is unbelievable, man," Green said, via Cards Wire. "He embraced me. We don't have egos. He's telling me, like, 'If you want to run a route and I'm at that position just let me know.' So, you have a guy like that, two guys like that in a room it's going to be unbelievable. And we feed off each other."

No disrespect to ﻿Tyler Boyd﻿, ﻿Tee Higgins﻿, ﻿Marvin Jones﻿, ﻿Mohamed Sanu﻿, ﻿Andrew Hawkins﻿, ﻿Dane Sanzenbacher﻿ and all the other Bengals receivers alongside whom Green played over the years. Hopkins is a generational-type talent. Stars like Green and Hopkins usually only play together in All-Star games.

The big question in Arizona is whether Green can get back to his old self. Injury wiped out half of his 2018 campaign and forced him to miss all of 2019. Last year in his return, he struggled, earning a career-low 523 yards on 47 catches despite seeing 104 targets. His 45.2 catch percentage was last among all pass-catchers.

Green believes he'll be rejuvenated in his move to Arizona alongside Hopkins and with Kyler Murray at quarterback.

"It's not just D-Hop and (me). It's just the whole offense," he said. "You know (with) what K1 can do back there and C-Kirk (receiver ﻿Christian Kirk﻿), you're going to have to pick your poison on game day on Sundays."

Green added that the chance to win a championship was a deciding factor in his decision to move to Arizona.

"The potential of this team," he said. "I've been in Cincinnati so long I don't know anything else. So for me getting a chance to get out, it's all about winning and about being in a great environment. And I think Arizona was the perfect situation. They have young guys. They're building this defense. They have a young quarterback. And I think I fit in well over here with D-Hop."

If Green stays healthy and gets back to his dominant self, the Cards offense could be lethal. If the 32-year-old continues to break down, most of the load will return to Hopkins and Kirk. Second-round pick ﻿Rondale Moore﻿ also brings speed and playmaking to a group of receivers with high upside in Arizona.

Related Content

news

Free agent guard Trai Turner: 'I'm back at 100 percent' 

After one abbreviated season with the Chargers that was rife with injury, free agent guard Trai Turner is still looking for a team, but has proclaimed himself healthy and ready to go.
news

Chargers' Justin Herbert looking forward to offense that puts 'a lot more' on the QB

How new Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi tailors his offense to fit Justin Herbert will be critical once training camp opens in July. So far, Herbert is a fan of the added responsibility that comes with the new offense. 
news

Sean McVay: Rams are 'not gonna run away from the expectations' 

On paper, the Rams should be one of the Buccaneers' biggest threats in the NFC to a potential repeat. In an interview with The MMQB, coach Sean McVay said he and his club embrace those expectations.
news

Prescott says 'most important' Cowboys are OL Smith, Martin, Collins: 'Everything starts with them'

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott expressed the importance of Tyron Smith, Zack Martin and La'el Collins as the three offensive lineman also return from injury entering 2021. 
news

Saints' Alvin Kamara appointed as NASCAR's first Growth and Engagement Advisor

All-Pro running back Alvin Kamara announced on Sunday that he has partnered with NASCAR and will serve in a pivotal role for the organization moving forward.
news

This Week in NFL History (June 21 to June 27): HOF QB Bob Griese retires after 14 seasons

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

NFL community celebrates Father's Day

It's Father's Day, and the NFL community took a moment to celebrate the joyous occasion.
news

John Harbaugh 'very pleased' with newcomers on Ravens OL, declares LG job 'wide open'

The Ravens will enter 2021 with a reimagined offensive line that saw plenty of changes after trading away a Pro Bowl right tackle and the signing of three free-agent veterans.
news

NFL teams commemorate Juneteenth holiday 

On Saturday, teams from across the NFL are observing Juneteenth and its impact across social media.
news

Tom Brady on playing until he's 50: 'Even for me, that's a long time'

Bucs GM Jason Licht has said he'd let the ageless Tom Brady play until he's 50. Even for the all-time great, that might be stretching it a bit,. Brady has two seasons left on his recently signed extension with the Buccaneers and intends to make a decision on what's to become of the most successful career in NFL history after that. 
news

Jets encouraged by Zach Wilson's desire to master offense following first minicamp

Zach Wilson﻿ knows being an NFL quarterback isn't as easy as being drafted and putting on a helmet. It's not an easy task, but the New York Jets' first-rounder isn't shying from the challenge. He's also not keeping the difficulty of it hidden.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW