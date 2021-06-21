Cardinals rookie Zaven Collins arrested for reckless driving in Arizona

Arizona Cardinals rookie linebacker Zaven Collins was arrested Sunday for excessive speed and reckless driving, the Scottsdale (Ariz.) Police Department confirmed to NFL.com.

Collins, 22, was observed around 10:04 a.m. going 76 mph in a 35-mph zone near 7400 East Chaparral Rd. in Scottsdale. Collins was booked and later released.

The No. 16 overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, Collins signed his four-year rookie deal with Arizona on June 8. He is expected to start right away for the Cardinals.

"It's a lot of pressure, and I love it," Collins said last week. "It's a good thing. It means people expect a lot out of you. Being a high draft pick, people expect that. It comes with it. You can't be a high draft pick and then not do anything. It's something I really look forward to, and if I mess up, I mess up."