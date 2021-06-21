Around the NFL

Cardinals rookie Zaven Collins arrested for reckless driving in Arizona

Published: Jun 21, 2021 at 03:50 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Arizona Cardinals rookie linebacker Zaven Collins was arrested Sunday for excessive speed and reckless driving, the Scottsdale (Ariz.) Police Department confirmed to NFL.com.

Collins, 22, was observed around 10:04 a.m. going 76 mph in a 35-mph zone near 7400 East Chaparral Rd. in Scottsdale. Collins was booked and later released.

The No. 16 overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, Collins signed his four-year rookie deal with Arizona on June 8. He is expected to start right away for the Cardinals.

"It's a lot of pressure, and I love it," Collins said last week. "It's a good thing. It means people expect a lot out of you. Being a high draft pick, people expect that. It comes with it. You can't be a high draft pick and then not do anything. It's something I really look forward to, and if I mess up, I mess up."

Collins was an All-American linebacker at Tulsa, where he starred for three seasons. Collins earned the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and the Chuck Bednarik Award in 2020, both of which are awarded to the nation's top defensive player.

Related Content

news

Raiders DL Carl Nassib becomes first active NFL player to come out as gay

﻿Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib has made NFL history as the first active player to come out as gay. The Raiders defensive lineman, a league veteran of five years, made the announcement on Monday via Instagram. 
news

Eli Manning back with Giants in business operations, fan engagement roles; will have number retired

Longtime franchise quarterback Eli Manning will return to the Giants in an off-the-field role, the team announced Monday. New York also announced Manning's number would be retired and he'd be enshrined in the Giants Ring of Honor.
news

Free agent guard Trai Turner: 'I'm back at 100 percent' 

After one abbreviated season with the Chargers that was rife with injury, free agent guard Trai Turner is still looking for a team, but has proclaimed himself healthy and ready to go.
news

Chargers' Justin Herbert looking forward to offense that puts 'a lot more' on the QB

How new Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi tailors his offense to fit Justin Herbert will be critical once training camp opens in July. So far, Herbert is a fan of the added responsibility that comes with the new offense. 
news

Sean McVay: Rams are 'not gonna run away from the expectations' 

On paper, the Rams should be one of the Buccaneers' biggest threats in the NFC to a potential repeat. In an interview with The MMQB, coach Sean McVay said he and his club embrace those expectations.
news

A.J. Green: Pairing with DeAndre Hopkins in Arizona is 'going to be unbelievable'

After signing a one-year contract in Arizona this offseason, wide receiver A.J. Green says that he's looking forward to playing alongside star wideout DeAndre Hopkins. 
news

Prescott says 'most important' Cowboys are OL Smith, Martin, Collins: 'Everything starts with them'

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott expressed the importance of Tyron Smith, Zack Martin and La'el Collins as the three offensive lineman also return from injury entering 2021. 
news

Saints' Alvin Kamara appointed as NASCAR's first Growth and Engagement Advisor

All-Pro running back Alvin Kamara announced on Sunday that he has partnered with NASCAR and will serve in a pivotal role for the organization moving forward.
news

This Week in NFL History (June 21 to June 27): HOF QB Bob Griese retires after 14 seasons

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

NFL community celebrates Father's Day

It's Father's Day, and the NFL community took a moment to celebrate the joyous occasion.
news

John Harbaugh 'very pleased' with newcomers on Ravens OL, declares LG job 'wide open'

The Ravens will enter 2021 with a reimagined offensive line that saw plenty of changes after trading away a Pro Bowl right tackle and the signing of three free-agent veterans.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW