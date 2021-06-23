State of the 2021 Seattle Seahawks: Will Russell Wilson drama remain in the rearview?

Head coach: Pete Carroll. I'm a huge Pete Carroll guy. Love his energy. Love his enthusiasm. He's the kind of coach you would want to play for. More importantly, he's one of the best to ever do it. He achieved so much on the field at USC. Then, when he came to Seattle, people roasted him for his previous stints in the NFL. (He won six games in one season with the Jets and was the guy before the guy in New England, where he served three mostly forgettable -- though all non-losing -- seasons as Bill Belichick's predecessor.) All he did in response was build a dominant team that beat one of the all-time greats in one of the most-lopsided Super Bowls ever. I mean, if it weren't for Vince Young (in the 2006 Rose Bowl) and Tom Brady (in Super Bowl XLIX), Pete would have quite a résumé for all "greatest coaches ever" discussions.

All that said, the highlights of Carroll's CV are starting to get further in the rearview mirror. That Super Bowl win came seven years ago. I don't want to come off as harsh here; it's not like Pete is akin to one of those bands still touring off its one great album from a decade ago (you know who you are). The Seahawks are still winners who are in the mix every season. They should have been in the conference title game two years ago, and don't get me started on last year. But getting that second Super Bowl win is so huge for coaches. It's like winning one Lombardi Trophy gets you into the VIP lounge; winning two gets you bottle service. And I want that for Pete.

Quarterback: Russell Wilson. Back to that rough patch we were talking about, where it seemed like Wilson might have been on his way out of Seattle. When I learned that one of the four teams he would theoretically consider playing for was Chicago, I, as a Bears fan, handled it about as well as I would have handled learning I was on a short list of candidates Gal Gadot would theoretically date if she were not married. Chicago even put in an offer for Wilson, but Seahawks management apparently decided to keep its generational talent. (Bummer for me.)

Again, everyone appears to be all in on 2021. Carroll dismissed the apparent friction last month as "old news." Wilson said he's "ready to roll" and "more focused than ever." Even if this is as much about saying the right things as anything, teams should get along with talents like Wilson. Since Wilson entered the NFL in 2012, only Brady has more QB wins (106) than Wilson's 98. Seattle should do whatever it can to keep him committed for life.

Of course, it's still possible that Wilson will end up playing elsewhere before his career is over. Plenty of greats finish up in other uniforms. Joe Montana played for the Chiefs. Peyton Manning played for the Broncos. Heck, Jay Cutler played for the Dolphins. (Fine. And Tom Brady went to the Bucs.) Wilson is under contract through 2023, but who knows what next offseason will bring?

Which brings me to one more thing Wilson said:

"You know what heals all things? Winning."

So, yeah, 2021 is looking pretty important.