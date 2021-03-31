Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett inks four-year, $69.2M extension

Wednesday brought a bit of positive news in a tumultuous offseason for the Seahawks, a development that even pleased ﻿Russell Wilson﻿.

Receiver ﻿Tyler Lockett﻿ and Seattle have agreed to a four-year extension worth $69.2 million with $37 million of it guaranteed, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per an informed source.

Lockett's new deal places him between ﻿Mike Evans﻿ and ﻿Allen Robinson﻿ in terms of average annual compensation at $17.3 million, and his percentage of guaranteed money lands him near the top of the list of those receiving at least $14 million per year on a multi-year deal. Only ﻿Julio Jones﻿ and ﻿DeAndre Hopkins﻿ have a higher percentage of their contracts guaranteed, per Over The Cap.

The new deal reaffirms Seattle's confidence and trust in Lockett as a crucial piece in Seattle's passing offense. Lined up alongside breakout star ﻿DK Metcalf﻿, Lockett posted his second straight 1,000-yard receiving season, snagging 10 touchdown passes and making a handful of remarkable, highlight-reel catches in the process.

Considering the statistical outputs from Lockett, that type of money might seem like a bit much, but it might end up being a savvy business decision. With Metcalf on a rookie deal for two more seasons, the Seahawks are wisely buying ahead of time with Lockett, showering him with cash ahead of an expected payday for Metcalf after 2022, if not earlier.