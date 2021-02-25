Seahawks QB Russell Wilson receiving trade interest from more than 10 teams

﻿Russell Wilson﻿'s unhappiness has not gone unnoticed around the NFL.

More than 10 teams have called the Seahawks to inquire about Wilson's availability, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday, in the days and weeks following Wilson's public comments about his desire for the Seahawks to improve in multiple areas entering 2021. Thursday's report from The Athletic detailing a rift between Wilson and the Seattle coaching staff only takes this topic further.

It seems Wilson's displeasure with the Seahawks begins with their resistance to making things conducive for his success as a passer. After starting the season hot with Wilson leading the charge, a shift back to coach Pete Carroll's preference to a more conservative approach saw the Seahawks offense downshift, and the season ended with Seattle unable to find a proper cruising speed, falling to the Rams on Super Wild Card Weekend.

Wilson spent a good chunk of his Walter Payton Man of the Year media tour speaking of his frustrations with his current situation in Seattle, where he believes he's hit too often and should be protected better, but also wants Carroll's staff to put the ball in his hands and trust him to deliver. More dropbacks are going to result in more pressures, hurries and hits, making for a delicate balancing act and a situation in which it might be difficult to please Wilson.

It's also a demonstration of a highly paid, influential quarterback exercising some of his power. The Seahawks aren't in a position to rebuild at all, with Carroll at 70 years old and Wilson having turned 32 in November. No one involved wants to reset, and with a salary cap tighter than usual and Seattle without first-round picks due to the ﻿Jamal Adams﻿ trade -- another move made to win now -- there isn't a ton of room for offseason maneuvering.