Gabe Jackson excited to play for winning organization after trade to Seahawks

Published: Mar 31, 2021 at 07:43 AM
Kevin Patra

﻿Gabe Jackson﻿ spent his entire career with the Raiders, first in Oakland, then in Las Vegas. Throughout his seven years, Jackson has enjoyed just one winning season.

After his trade to the Seattle Seahawks, the 29-year-old guard is ready to start winning regularly with a new organization.

"All I know is I'm excited to join the 12s and meet my other brothers," Jackson said, via the team's official website. "(I'm excited about) the team, the players that I know are there, the coaching staff, the fan base, the 12s. I remember playing against them and how loud it gets there. They win. I want to be a part of an organization that's like that."

Since Jackson entered the NFL as a third-round pick in 2014, the Seahawks have never won fewer than nine games and only missed the postseason once in that span.

Jackson said joining a new organization for the first time in his career was like getting a fresh start.

"It almost feels like draft day, I feel like I'm a rookie all over again," he said. "I get to go somewhere and meet new people, and just start over."

The Seahawks not only traded a fifth-round pick for Jackson, but they also gave the guard a new contract. Jackson signed a three-year, $22.575 million extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source, including a $9 million signing bonus and an additional $7.075 million in guarantees.

This offseason, ﻿Russell Wilson﻿ was vocal about the Seahawks needing to upgrade their blocking. Jackson was one big piece of acquiescing the star quarterback. The guard said Tuesday that blocking for Wilson doesn't come with any added pressure.

"I wouldn't say that," Jackson said, per Pro Football Talk. "I mean, as an offensive lineman or a player in general, I feel like you're always under a microscope. But the best thing you can do is just be yourself and work hard, take coaching and just do your best, and if you do everything right, you train right, you practice right, and all that, I mean it will pay off on Sundays. Just do the small things."

Jackson hopes doing those small things will help keep Wilson upright longer, and, in turn, the guard will finally be part of a consistent winner.

Related Content

news

Around 150 draft prospects to undergo in-person medical evaluations in Indianapolis

With the 2021 combine reimagined due to the COVID-19 pandemic, getting medical evaluations is more complicated. Roughly 150 draft prospects will be in Indianapolis next weekend for in-person medical evaluations, Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Colts' Press Taylor: Indy trading for Wentz was 'a no-brainer for me'

New Colts senior offensive assistant Press Taylor worked as the Eagles QB coach alongside Carson Wentz since the signal-caller entered the league in 2016. Taylor said the Indy brass approached before trading for Wentz, and he offered a ringing endorsement.
news

Jason McCourty discusses 'different' free-agent market in 2021, wants to be 'wanted'

Cornerback ﻿Jason McCourty﻿ is one of the veterans who has experienced a different market from the last time he was a free agent in 2019, when he signed an extension in New England on the first day of the new league year.
news

Packers CEO Mark Murphy offers no updates on Aaron Rodgers' contract

Following the Annual League Meeting on Tuesday, Packers CEO and president Mark Murphy spoke with the media, but offered no details and few words regarding superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers or his contract. 
news

Cardinals, veteran QB Colt McCoy agree to one-year deal

Journeyman signal-caller Colt McCoy is signing a one-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Commissioner Roger Goodell: NFL expects to have full stadiums for 2021 season

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Tuesday the league expects to have full stadiums during the 2021 season.
news

Raiders extend LT Kolton Miller for three years, $54.015M

﻿Kolton Miller﻿ became the first 2018 draft pick to sign a multi-year extension. The Raiders agreed to a three-year extension worth $18.005 million average per year in new money ($54.015 million total) with $42.6 million guaranteed, Tom Pelissero reports.
news

NFL informs clubs Phase One of offseason workouts can begin April 19

The league informed clubs they can begin Phase One of the offseason workout program on April 19, Tom Pelissero reports. Players are allowed to work out at the team facility in small groups.
news

NFL owners approve enhanced schedule with 17 regular-season games per team

NFL owners approved an enhanced regular-season schedule featuring 17 games per team. The new schedule also features three preseason games per team.
news

2021 NFL season: Team-by-team opponents for every game

Each team's opponents for every game in the 2021 NFL season, which now features 17 regular-season games per team for the first time in league history.
news

What you need to know about enhanced NFL schedule featuring 17 regular-season games per team

NFL owners voted Tuesday to approve an enhanced schedule which will feature 17 regular-season games per team -- a one-game expansion from the previous 16-game schedule. Here is what you need to know about the new schedule.
