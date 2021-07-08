2021 NFL season: Ranking the most versatile players in the league

There's no question the Saints' selection of Kamara in the 2017 NFL Draft made the final four years of Drew Brees' career a lot easier than they would have been otherwise. Kamara can run (averaging 835 rushing yards per season), he can catch (81.5 catches and 706 receiving yards per season) -- and he can score. Kamara led the NFL in 2020 with 21 total touchdowns, with a career-high 16 rushing and five through the air. With top receiving threat Michael Thomas injured or slumping for most of 2020, Kamara carried the aerial load, becoming the only Saints player to crack triple digits in receiving targets for the year. He also played 138 of his 637 offensive snaps (21.7%) outside of the backfield, per Next Gen Stats.





Kamara might not be used the same way in 2021, with Thomas returning to full strength and with the QB torch being passed to either Jameis Winston or Taysom Hill, neither of whom has been especially proficient with the screen pass. But that doesn't change the fact we know what kind of production Kamara is capable of.