Around the NFL

Christian McCaffrey admits he has to change offseason training: 'Too much is not always good'

Published: Jan 05, 2021 at 09:28 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Matt Rhule "can't wait to attack" his second NFL season, starting with offseason work, but it might be wise to keep his star running back from unleashing his fury on his own spring training.

﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ admitted as much Monday following the conclusion of a season in which the runner played in a grand total of three games. An early ankle injury landed McCaffrey on injured reserve, but he was able to return from it in Week 9, suffering a shoulder injury in Carolina's game against Kansas City. And just before McCaffrey was set to return again, he sustained a quadriceps injury that ultimately kept him out for the remainder of the season.

Because of this series of ailments, McCaffrey has been forced to reevaluate how he goes about preparing for a season. Less, in fact, may be more for a running back accustomed to doing just about everything for his team -- including training relentlessly in the offseason.

"Every year that's kind of the challenge is to figure out exactly what's the perfect way to create a machine going into the season," McCaffrey said, via the team's official website. "That's going to be my goal this offseason, starting now, is to prepare the best way possible. Sometimes that means resting, and sometimes it means not going out and training.

"I can be my own worst enemy sometimes, and that's one thing I've learned too is, just be healthy. Too much is not always good."

Overtraining is a very real thing, but might be difficult to make some professional athletes understand in the early years of their NFL careers, when working and working and working some more is what got them there. Why change now?

Longevity is why. The NFL's 17-week schedule is a marathon in which the best are often chosen not by ultimate achievement, but availability. Survival of the fittest is also survival of the wisest, those who know their bodies better than anyone else and can create an optimized training and self-care program to prepare themselves for the marathon.

A year after posting a double-thousand season (1,000-plus rushing yards and 1,000-plus receiving yards) and doing just about everything for the Panthers, McCaffrey was largely unavailable. Letting off the gas after attempting to speed through 2019 right into 2020 might do him a world of good as he turns to 2021. It sounds as if he's come to this conclusion at just the right time.

Related Content

news

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski, two coaches and two players test positive for COVID-19

As the Browns prepare for their first playoff game in 18 years, they'll do so without coach Kevin Stefanski, two additional members of the coaching staff and two players after they all tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Tuesday.

news

Vikings special teams coordinator Marwan Maalouf will not return in 2021

Mike Zimmer was open in his discontent with the Vikings' defense throughout the 2020 season. He wasn't particularly satisfied with their special teams either.
news

Zach Ertz on time in Philadelphia: 'This city is the best city to play for'

Tight end Zach Ertz knows his time in Philadelphia might be coming to an end. During a press conference he reflected on his time in the city.
news

Bruce Arians to Chase Young: 'You better watch what you wish for'

Washington defensive end Chase Young let it be known as he skipped off the field Sunday night that he has a future Hall of Famer in his crosshairs. Bruce Arians then issued Young a warning.
news

Around the NFL Podcast: New Horizons Monday 

A room filled with heroes - Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler, and Gregg Rosenthal take you through all of the coaches and GMs who were fired on "New Horizons Monday" and the rest of the news around the league.
news

Panthers OC Joe Brady garners HC interview requests from Falcons, Texans and Chargers

After one season in Carolina, offensive coordinator Joe Brady is getting interview requests for vacant head coaching jobs. 
news

Joe Judge on Eagles' finish: You'll never see Giants 'disrespect the game'

With his team's playoff hopes decided by a confounding loss by the Philadelphia Eagles to the Washington Football Team, Joe Judge's press conference went from diplomatic comments to strong and impassioned words. 
news

NFL coaching, GM tracker: Latest news, interviews, developments in 2021 hiring cycle

NFL.com is tracking all of the latest news, interviews and developments concerning coach and GM vacancies around the league as the 2021 hiring cycle kicks into gear.
news

Ron Rivera on beating Nate Sudfeld-led Eagles: 'I'm not apologizing for winning'

Ron Rivera's Washington Football Team is in the playoffs in his first season after beating the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night, and he's not apologizing for how his squad reached the postseason.
news

Falcons QB, former Texans standout Matt Schaub retiring 

Veteran quarterback Matt Schaub is retiring, Falcons owner Arthur Blank told reporters Monday. He'll be fondly remembered as the trusty backup in Atlanta and the starter in Houston who helped the Texans achieve their first stretch of relevance in franchise history.
news

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs booked on DUI charge after single-vehicle crash in Las Vegas

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence early Monday morning in Las Vegas, according to the Las Vegas Metro Police Department.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW