Seahawks HC Pete Carroll confident Jamal Adams deal will get done: 'We expect him for camp and everything should be fine'

When ﻿Jamal Adams﻿ was sent to the Seahawks from the Jets, the multi-faceted star safety was looking to play for a contender and seeking a lucrative contract.

It seems both are on track to come to fruition.

Following a first year in Seattle in which Adams appeared in his first postseason, a new deal is on the horizon and there's little concern with it coming to fruition, according to Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll.

"It's been ongoing and it's been amicable throughout," the longtime Seahawks coach told reporters this week. "We recognize that he's a fantastic football player and we're in the midst of, it's a big contract process. I know he knows he's been treated with a lot of respect and he's been very respectful towards the club, as well. There's been good talks, just hasn't been able to get settled at this point. It's coming. We expect him for camp and everything should be fine."

There were initial concerns when Adams, who's due $9.86 million this season in the final year of his deal, did not show for the Seahawks' mandatory minicamp on Tuesday. The minicamp-long absence was excused, but still quandaries about contract squabbles lingered.

However, Carroll's account lets it be known that things are ongoing and have been for sometime, which was the presumption when Adams arrived in Seattle.

Long regarded as one of the top safeties in the NFL, Adams' versatility has made him special in his four NFL seasons, which have produced three consecutive Pro Bowl nods. Perhaps the game's best pass-rushing defensive back, Adams is stout versus the run and though he needs to improve in coverage, his ability to line up at edge, linebacker, free and strong safety makes him so unique and valuable.