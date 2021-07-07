2021 NFL season: One potential first-time Pro Bowler from each AFC team

One begins this exercise by scanning a team's roster and looking for dudes who A) have unfairly been passed over by Pro Bowl voters or B) vibe as breakout candidates. I was caught off guard to see that Thuney -- a 2019 second-team All-Pro who's played in three Super Bowls and never missed a game -- has yet to make the Pro Bowl. That says more about the Pro Bowl than it does about Thuney, who now finds himself protecting Patrick Mahomes﻿. You can already hear Tony Romo going bonkers over Thuney-themed highlights come September. That should be enough to grease the skids into Pro Bowl Land.