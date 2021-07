2021 NFL season: One potential first-time Pro Bowler from each AFC team

One begins this exercise by scanning a team's roster and looking for dudes who A) have unfairly been passed over by Pro Bowl voters or B) vibe as breakout candidates. I was caught off guard to see that Thuney -- a 2019 second-team All-Pro who's played in three Super Bowls and never missed a game -- has yet to make the Pro Bowl. That says more about the Pro Bowl than it does about Thuney, who now finds himself protecting Patrick Mahomes. You can already hear Tony Romo going bonkers over Thuney-themed highlights come September. That should be enough to grease the skids into Pro Bowl Land.