Bills sign LT Dion Dawkins to four-year, $60 million extension 

The Buffalo Bills locked down Josh Allen's blind-side blocker.

The Bills announced they've signed left tackle Dion Dawkins to a four-year contract extension. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the deal is worth $60 million with $34 million guaranteed.

The 2017 second-round pick was entering the final year of his rookie contract. Now he's tied to Buffalo through the 2024 season.

Dawkins has started 43 games in his three years in Buffalo and has rounded into a solid blind-side pass blocker. The Bills believe the stalwart who has never missed a game in his career will continue to grow into the position. In a league constantly searching for quality tackle play, the Bills locking up Dawkins was a no-brainer.