Which NFL rookie QBs will be most productive in 2021? My analytics-based top-five rankings

Patriots passers were under pressure on 28.7 percent of dropbacks last season, which was the sixth-highest rate in the NFL. Sometimes being under pressure is more of a function of O-line play, and other times, it shows a quarterback held onto the ball for too long. At Alabama last season, Jones had a whopping 84.9 completion percentage on quick passes, which was the highest rate in the FBS, along with 9.4 yards per attempt, which ranked second-best.





High rates of pressure can also reveal that plays broke down regularly, or that a team didn't have the correct personnel in place to maintain efficiency. It's probable that the Patriots, who made several additions to their roster this offseason, including tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith, are valuing how well Jones executed what was asked of him last season. Ready for the numbers that prove how well Jones executed for Nick Saban? Here goes: Jones excelled against man coverage, posting the best yards-per-throw mark (12.6) and completion percentage (71.8%) against man in the FBS, per PFF. But Jones was no slouch against zone, logging the most touchdown throws (15) and the top completion rate (79.3%) vs. zone, according to PFF. And no one threw more touchdown passes on attempts of 10-plus yard than the Crimson Tide product (29), who had the second-highest completion rate on such throws (66.9).