Roundup: Patriots CB J.C. Jackson signs second-round tender

One of the best ballhawks in football is staying put.
Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson signed his second-round tender, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. While no other team signed Jackson to an offer sheet, a team can still trade for him by offering lower draft picks, Rapoport noted.
Jackson registered nine interceptions last year, second only to the Dolphins' Xavien Howard and three more than the next-closest player. Jackson has done nothing but produce since making the Pats as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He has 17 interceptions and 30 passes defensed, despite starting just 22 of 45 games he's played in.
Elsewhere around the NFL on Friday:
- Veteran cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie hasn't given up on the idea of playing in the NFL again, Rapoport reported. He last played for Washington in 2019. DRC, who's been linked to a coaching job at his alma mater Tennessee State, has workouts scheduled post-draft and would only coach if a playing opportunity doesn't present itself, Rapoport added.
- Oregon left tackle Penei Sewell, the draft's consensus top offensive tackle, has also been training at right tackle to prepare for the possibility that someone with an entrenched blindside protector drafts him and puts him on the right side this year, Rapoport reported.