Roundup: Patriots CB J.C. Jackson signs second-round tender

Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson signed his second-round tender, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. While no other team signed Jackson to an offer sheet, a team can still trade for him by offering lower draft picks, Rapoport noted.

Jackson registered nine interceptions last year, second only to the Dolphins' Xavien Howard and three more than the next-closest player. Jackson has done nothing but produce since making the Pats as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He has 17 interceptions and 30 passes defensed, despite starting just 22 of 45 games he's played in.