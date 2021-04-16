Around the NFL

Veteran CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie looking to play in NFL again

Published: Apr 16, 2021
Nick Shook

﻿Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie﻿ was out of football in 2020. He hasn't played more than two games since 2018. And yet, he's not ready to hang up his cleats.

The 35-year-old Rodgers-Cromartie hasn't given up on the idea of playing, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Though he's been linked to a coaching job at his alma mater, Tennessee State, under former NFL running back Eddie George, Rodgers-Cromartie has post-draft workouts scheduled and would only transition to coaching if he wasn't presented with an opportunity to keep playing, per Rapoport.

Rodgers-Cromartie has played for six NFL teams during his career, which began as a first-round pick of the Cardinals in 2008. He didn't play last season, and only appeared in nine games between 2018 and 2019 with the Raiders and Washington, recording 15 tackles and two passes defensed in that span.

At his peak, Rodgers-Cromartie was a top-notch corner, earning a Pro Bowl bid in his age-29 season of 2015 with the Giants. He was dependable for most of his career, appearing in 15 or more games in all but one season between 2008 and 2017.

As often is the case with time, though, Rodgers-Cromartie became less of a contributor once he passed 30 years old, failing to record an interception after the 2016 season.

Should a cornerback-needy team be interested, perhaps Rodgers-Cromartie will earn himself a training camp invite. If not, a headset likely awaits him at the college level.

