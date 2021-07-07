State of the 2021 Jacksonville Jaguars: Optimism reigns with arrivals of Trevor Lawrence, Urban Meyer

Head coach: Urban Meyer. After Meyer spent a couple years sharing a desk with Matt Leinart and Reggie Bush for FOX's college football studio show, I imagined he would end up as the head coach at USC. Instead, he's coming to Duval County, and I kind of love it. He's coming to the league with no NFL coaching experience. I mean, when guys like Pete Carroll, Nick Saban and even Bill O'Brien jumped from college to the NFL, they had significant NFL coaching experience. (Did you know Saban was once part of Bill Belichick's staff???)

Meyer was a damn good college coach, though, with a record of 187-32 (.854). That is the highest winning percentage of any NCAA head football coach with at least 150 games of experience. You might remember his time at Florida and Ohio State, but the dude was killing it at Bowling Green and Utah before those stops. He's won three national titles (two at Florida, one at Ohio State).

You're all probably too young to remember this, but this situation reminds me so much of Jimmy Johnson coming to the Dallas Cowboys from the University of Miami back in the day. He was new to the NFL, with a blonde-haired rookie quarterback who was drafted first overall. That ultimately turned out pretty well for the Cowboys. Just don't jump to Pro Football Reference and see how the Cowboys fared in Johnson's first season. Trust me on that.

Quarterback: Trevor Lawrence. I mean, we've been waiting for this guy to be a starting quarterback in the NFL since he was a freshman at Clemson, where he threw 90 passing touchdowns from 2018 to 2020 (tied for most in FBS over that span). He lost only two games in his career (none in the regular season). He's been the kind of can't-miss prospect who seems destined for great things. Kind of like when Adam Page started showing up on Being The Elite. Both Lawrence and Page appear to have world championships in their future. Who gets there first?

But I'm getting ahead of myself. I'm just excited for Jacksonville to finally get a true franchise quarterback. No disrespect to Mark Brunell or David Garrard, the only two Pro Bowl quarterbacks in club history. But I'm talking about elite quarterbacks. I mean a true difference maker. The Jaguars have had nine starting quarterbacks in the last 10 seasons, including Gardner Minshew (who I kind of still love), Blake Bortles (more famous for The Good Place), Blaine Gabbert and Chad Henne. Those guys lost about 100 games combined for the Jaguars. Trevor has lost four total games in high school and college combined.