State of the 2021 Indianapolis Colts: Success weighs on Carson Wentz's shoulders

Replace Anthony Castonzo? Castonzo, who retired in January, started at least 11 games in all 10 seasons with the Colts. The Colts apparently feel confident in the players they brought in to replace him because they didn't draft an offensive lineman until Pick No. 248. That means the combination of Sam Tevi﻿, who had been with the Los Angeles Chargers since 2018, and Eric Fisher﻿, who tore his Achilles in the AFC Championship Game, will be counted on to man the left tackle position. A huge issue, because one of the biggest selling points for a rebirth of Carson Wentz is Indy's offensive line.

Establish a top-flight receiving corps? The wideouts were also a problem for Wentz in Philly last season, maybe more so than the offensive line. I mean, Travis Fulgham was the go-to receiver for a bit. No disrespect or anything, but the Eagles were thin at WR. And the Colts have some great talent, but need somebody to step up as an alpha. Colts receivers have 4,216 receiving yards over the last two years, which ranks 29th in the NFL. The Colts have not had a 1,000-yard receiver since T.Y. Hilton in 2018. They had 11 touchdowns by receivers last year, which was 26th in the league. Hilton led the team in targets (93) and yards (762) and his five TDs were tied with Zach Pascal﻿ for tops in Indy. Hilton is reliable, but sometimes you want to upgrade to a luxury brand. At some point, I would love for Parris Campbell to be that player. I would also love for Daniel Bryan to show up on AEW someday, too. I'm just not sure that's going to happen. Michael Pittman could be that guy. A second-round pick last year, he showed some promise as a rookie. Played well in that playoff loss to Buffalo. If he can make that second-year leap we've seen from other receivers, then this offense could really sing.