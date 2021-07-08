State of the 2021 Tennessee Titans: Will Julio Jones put this team over the top in the AFC?

Head coach: Mike Vrabel. It's funny. I was looking over this Pro Football Focus list of top coaches in the NFL, and Vrabel didn't make the cut. Here's another coach rankings, courtesy of Fantasy Pros, where the Titans' head man barely cracks the top 20. Huh? The Titans have won at least nine games in all three of Vrabel's years on the job, and they won two road playoff games to reach the 2019 AFC title bout. How is Vrabel, in that Fantasy Pros list, just one spot ahead of first-year head coach Robert Saleh and one spot behind his departing offensive coordinator, Arthur Smith? It's wild. I like to needle Titans fans because they always seem to feel like they are being disrespected. But I kind of have to agree with them here.

And I know this isn't what these rankings are based on, but how many coaches would you rather play for? Who is ahead of Vrabel on that list? Andy Reid? Bruce Arians? Maybe Sean McVay? Kyle Shanahan? Pete Carroll? John Harbaugh? That's about it, right? Vrabel can come off as a movie-character coach with some of the stuff he says, but I love it. He's not afraid to take chances. Always seems like he has his players' backs. And three years into his head-coaching career, he's 10 games over .500 (29-19). I'm telling you: The Titans have a good coach.

Quarterback: Ryan Tannehill﻿. The moment Julio Jones was traded to the Titans, a lot of the jokers on Twitter and IG started making quips about him going to a team without a quarterback. Apparently, a lot of people completely missed the last two seasons, when Tannehill became a legitimately good starter. Is he the best quarterback in the league? No. Is he a main-eventer? Maybe. I mean, he's like the third guy in a match with two superstars who don't want to take a pin. Like, if you were booking Patrick Mahomes vs. Lamar Jackson, and as a promoter, you didn't want either to lose, you'd make it a triple-threat match with Tanny eventually taking the fall.

Since becoming Tennessee's starter in Week 7 of the 2019 campaign, Tannehill ranks first in the NFL in passing yards per attempt (8.5), third in passing touchdowns (55) and third in offensive touchdowns (66). His 111.3 passer rating over that stretch comes in at No. 3. So make your jokes, but they are not founded in reality. Tannehill is a good quarterback. The kind of guy who can lead a team through a playoff charge.