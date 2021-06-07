Around the NFL

Titans WR A.J. Brown ecstatic about Julio Jones trade: 'It is going to raise my level of play'

Published: Jun 07, 2021 at 07:43 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

A.J. Brown campaigned hard weeks on end for his Tennessee Titans to trade for Julio Jones﻿. On Sunday, his wish was granted when the Titans pulled the trigger on a blockbuster trade with the Atlanta Falcons that brings the star wideout to Nashville.

"This morning, I looked at my phone, and my daughter was laying next to me ... and I kind of jumped out of bed and said, 'Is this really real?' I kind of woke my daughter up," a beaming Brown told reporters Sunday at a charity event. "I had to calm down for a little bit. When I got the news, it was kind of crazy. My phone started blowing up. I think this is really huge for Tennessee, not just for me, but this is huge for the city, our team. We are glad to have him."

The Titans traded 2022 second-round and 2023 fourth-round selections for Jones and a 2023 sixth-round pick.

Brown had been the leading cheerleader for the Titans to make the trade, creating a multitude of social media posts urging his club to bring in Jones. Brown, a rising young star in his own right entering his third season, even said he'd give up his No. 11 if Tennessee traded for his idol. Brown wore the number in honor of Jones.

"All the way up through college, he has been my favorite receiver, someone I've always looked up to," Brown said, via Jim Wyatt of the team's official website. "Just having someone like that in the locker room now, that I can just ask: 'What do I need to do here?' It is great. We talk all the time anyway, but having someone that close, and to see it on the field first-hand for yourself, it is great.

"To be honest, I have a picture in my locker of Julio, and I ask myself every day before I go out to practice: Don't let Julio outwork you, because that's how I measure myself up to the best receiver in the game. So to have him on the same (team) as me, it is going to raise my level of play, too, which is great."

Before the Jones trade, Brown was projected to have a massive target share in a Titans offense that saw ﻿Corey Davis﻿ and ﻿Jonnu Smith﻿ depart in free agency. Jones' arrival will siphon away some of the targets and a lot of defensive attention away from Brown.

It's a move that vaults the Titans from a question mark to return to the postseason to a favorite in what will surely be a hotly contested AFC playoff race. Questions remain on defense, but Tennessee's offense is now in a position to once again carry the load with Brown and Jones providing quarterback ﻿Ryan Tannehill﻿ with two big-play receivers who can take it to the house from anywhere on the field.

Having two alpha wideouts doesn't work in every locker room. However, Brown's feelings about Jones indicate that it's a match that will push each other to higher levels in 2021.

Related Content

news

Roundup: Ex-Ravens safety Tony Jefferson signing with 49ers

Tony Jefferson is back. The former Baltimore Ravens safety is signing a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers after an entire season out of football.
news

Greg Olsen's son, TJ, provides update following heart transplant: 'Thank you for thinking of me'

TJ Olsen, the 8-year-old son of former NFL tight end Greg Olsen, provided an update Monday following a heart transplant surgery.
news

Niners coach Kyle Shanahan 'very glad' Julio Jones landed in AFC

On the day the blockbuster ﻿Julio Jones﻿ trade to the Tennessee Titans went down, San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan verbalized the likely thought of an entire conference of coaches.
news

Titans GM on Julio Jones' No. 1 goal: 'It wasn't about targets ... his goal is to win'

Titans general manager Jon Robinson spoke to reporters Sunday about the move to acquire Julio Jones and what he brings to Tennessee.
news

NFL players react to Falcons trading WR Julio Jones to Titans

﻿Julio Jones﻿ is officially out of Atlanta. Following weeks of trade speculation, the Falcons dealt the franchise icon to the Titans on Sunday. Jones' relocation, and the terms involved, had several players around the league buzzing on Twitter.
news

Falcons trade WR Julio Jones, future sixth-rounder to Titans for second- and fourth-round picks

Julio Jones gave the Atlanta Falcons a decade of dominance. They returned the favor by honoring his trade request. Ian Rapoport reports the Falcons have agreed to send their star wideout to the Titans, along with a 2023 sixth-round pick, in exchange for 2022 second-round and 2023 fourth-round picks.
news

This Week in NFL History (June 7-13): Chiefs sign RB Marcus Allen away from rival Raiders

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy: Aaron Rodgers situation 'has divided our fan base'

With the uncertainty surrounding ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ continuing to loom large, Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy shared on Saturday that the ongoing saga has taken a toll on the Green Bay faithful.
news

Washington WR Terry McLaurin already building chemistry with QB Ryan Fitzpatrick: 'Fitz is fun'

Terry McLaurin was able to get a feel for new QB Ryan Fitzpatrick during OTAs, and the Washington WR likes what he sees so far.
news

Rams punter Johnny Hekker embraces competition entering tenth season

Rams punter Johnny Hekker has maintained his job as the Rams punter for the past nine seasons, but the four-time All-Pro embracing the competition ahead of 2021.
news

Vikings agree to terms with former Chiefs CB Bashaud Breeland

The Vikings have been shopping for CBs from the free-agent bin all offseason. Their latest acquisition might prove to be a bargain. Minnesota has agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $4 million with Bashaud Breeland, Mike Garafolo reports.
