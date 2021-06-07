Titans WR A.J. Brown ecstatic about Julio Jones trade: 'It is going to raise my level of play'

Brown had been the leading cheerleader for the Titans to make the trade, creating a multitude of social media posts urging his club to bring in Jones. Brown, a rising young star in his own right entering his third season, even said he'd give up his No. 11 if Tennessee traded for his idol. Brown wore the number in honor of Jones.

"All the way up through college, he has been my favorite receiver, someone I've always looked up to," Brown said, via Jim Wyatt of the team's official website. "Just having someone like that in the locker room now, that I can just ask: 'What do I need to do here?' It is great. We talk all the time anyway, but having someone that close, and to see it on the field first-hand for yourself, it is great.

"To be honest, I have a picture in my locker of Julio, and I ask myself every day before I go out to practice: Don't let Julio outwork you, because that's how I measure myself up to the best receiver in the game. So to have him on the same (team) as me, it is going to raise my level of play, too, which is great."

Before the Jones trade, Brown was projected to have a massive target share in a Titans offense that saw ﻿Corey Davis﻿ and ﻿Jonnu Smith﻿ depart in free agency. Jones' arrival will siphon away some of the targets and a lot of defensive attention away from Brown.

It's a move that vaults the Titans from a question mark to return to the postseason to a favorite in what will surely be a hotly contested AFC playoff race. Questions remain on defense, but Tennessee's offense is now in a position to once again carry the load with Brown and Jones providing quarterback ﻿Ryan Tannehill﻿ with two big-play receivers who can take it to the house from anywhere on the field.