NFC West training camp preview: Rams turn to Matthew Stafford; Nick Bosa ready to lift 49ers?

Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona





Most important position battle: Wide receiver. The pecking order is pretty wide open after DeAndre Hopkins, who was his usual Pro Bowl self (115 catches, 1,407 yards) in his first season in Arizona. Two of the team's top six pass catchers from last year have moved on, and Larry Fitzgerald, who was second in receptions, still might. Adding veteran A.J. Green and rookie Rondale Moore to a cast that already includes Christian Kirk, Andy Isabella and KeeSean Johnson gives the Cardinals competitive depth. It's probably a make-or-break year for Kirk and Isabella, both of whom were drafted in the second round (Kirk in 2018, Isabella in 2019) and have had two seasons to get on the same page with Kyler Murray. Without an elite pass catcher at tight end or running back, the Cards need to get more out of their wideouts in 2021. There's reason to believe they will. It's just not clear how the pie will be cut.





Newcomer/player returning from injury to watch: J.J. Watt, defensive end. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year is still an impact player. His 14 tackles for loss and the fact he was the league's most double-teamed edge rusher in 2020 can attest to that. Watt might prove to be even more valuable for an Arizona defensive line that never really recovered from losing Calais Campbell four years ago. Campbell went on to make four consecutive Pro Bowls, while the Cardinals failed to find an interior disruptor to pair with outside linebacker Chandler Jones. Cycling through three different defensive coordinators and multiple schemes probably hasn't helped the Cards' D, either. Vance Joseph deserves a ton of credit for devising a defense that pressured and sacked QBs at a high rate last year without an above-average lineman at his disposal. Don't be surprised to see a rejuvenated Watt flash his vintage form -- if he stays healthy.





Other subplots to track:








