AFC East training camp preview: Bills must protect Josh Allen; Cam Newton vs. Mac Jones

Location: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts





Most important position battle: Quarterback. Of the five first-round quarterbacks taken in this year's draft, Mac Jones is the third-least likely (and third-most likely) to start Week 1, edging out Chicago's Justin Fields just barely. That doesn't mean the Alabama rookie's performance and development in camp isn't worth monitoring daily and with great fervor. Cam Newton, a winning veteran who assimilated and ingratiated himself well in his first year in Foxborough, returns, after a flirt with free agency, as the likely starter; Bill Belichick gave that assurance the night Jones was drafted. With a full year of playing in Josh McDaniels' system under his babushka and returning from a COVID-ailed 2020 season, Newton said recently he sees this year as a "put up or shut up" campaign for himself. New England did all it could this offseason to bolster the QB's prospects by adding weapons (see below), and Newton should benefit from that right away in camp. But the veteran's salary -- around $5.1 million, sans playing time and achievement incentives -- is not so significant that his starter status is ensured. Our Mike Giardi reported this summer that Jones, a Nick Saban product, is earning raves from teammates, including Newton, talking up his preparedness and his ease with McDaniels' vision. Whether New England's decision-makers can see a September with the rookie under center is up to Cam and Mac, the Patriots' palindromic pair of potential passers.





Newcomer to know/key player returning from injury: All of the pass catchers. Excuse me for cheating the category here, but it's not often that there are so many notable new faces in New England, especially in a single facet of Bill Belichick's opaque operation. After years of struggling to develop and locate reliable pass catchers outside Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman, Belichick threw caution/cash to the wind/wideouts this summer. Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, Marvin Hall, Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith bring with them 216 receptions, 2,926 receiving yards and 35 total touchdowns from last year alone to a WR/TE group that logged just five TD catches in 2020. N'Keal Harry, who contributed two of those scores along with 33 catches and 309 yards, doesn't figure to be a part of the reconfigured receiver room; the agent of the third-year former first-round WR requested a trade from New England at the beginning of the month. With Harry out of the picture, the Patriots will likely float an entirely fresh flock of pass catchers for Newton and Jones to try out. Who will stand out and impress coach and QB alike to warrant starting snaps in New England's new normal?





Other subplots to track:



