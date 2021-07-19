NFL's best quarterbacks heading into 2021 season? Analysts reveal gold, silver, bronze picks

Total points: 45 (1st: 4; 2nd: 15; 3rd: 3)





Gil Brandt: I thought long and hard about Rodgers and Mahomes, who I see as almost interchangeable, and while I ultimately put Rodgers over Mahomes on my ballot (with both slotting behind a certain immortal in Tampa), I absolutely understand giving Mahomes the edge as the (barely) more complete quarterback. That said, Rodgers was as good as he's ever been in his MVP campaign of 2020. I've known Rodgers since 2004, when he was dazzling at Cal. I had an up-close view of his dramatic draft freefall; I told John Dorsey, who was working with the Packers at the time, to be ready for Rodgers to drop, and, over dinner at Carmine's, I told Rodgers I'd be happy to send him home if he didn't want to sit in the green room waiting. He declined -- and became one of the best in the NFL. I wouldn't be surprised at all if he's still putting up numbers at age 45, wherever he's playing.



