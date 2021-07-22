Best NFL running backs heading into 2021 season? Analysts reveal gold, silver, bronze picks

Total points: 23 (1st: 4; 2nd: 3; 3rd: 5)





Marc Ross: Despite his overall production being limited by the fact he shares carries with another top-10 caliber RB (Kareem Hunt), Chubb has posted very impressive numbers in his first three seasons. In 12 games last year, he was third in the NFL in rushing yards per game (88.9) and was second in yards per carry (5.6) among qualified RBs, per NFL Research. In 2019, his most recent fully healthy season, he had over 100 more carries than last year, and he ranked second in rushing yards behind Henry. Chubb is only 25 years old, and I view him as having the best combination of vision, balance and explosiveness of any RB -- which could catapult him to leading the NFL in rushing this season.