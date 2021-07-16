Five veteran NFL players who deserve a raise

This situation is completely unique because of who Aaron Rodgers is. The 17th-year veteran is coming off the third MVP season of his career after leading the NFL in completion percentage (70.7), pass TDs (48) and passer rating (121.5). He led the Packers to a 13-3 record and second consecutive NFC Championship Game berth in 2020. Rodgers' dissatisfaction with his current contract isn't the only layer to his current holdout, as he's expressed his frustrations with how the organization is run. It would be unprecedented for the reigning MVP to not suit up for the same team the following year. Peyton Manning, for one, hopes this doesn't happen.





Rodgers' average annual salary is more than $11 million less than the league's highest-paid quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. To me, Green Bay's QB1 is the type of player you must keep happy. He elevates every player around him, and the Packers are a contender when he's healthy. Mahomes is the only other player I feel this strongly about. They're worth whatever you give them -- and probably more.