State of the 2021 Las Vegas Raiders: Jon Gruden must make playoff push

Field a 1,000-yard wide receiver? I know I'm splitting hairs here, because I've already talked about how awesome tight end Darren Waller is -- honestly, he's the best pass catcher on the team. But it would be nice if one of the wide receivers pitched in here, too. The Raiders have not had a 1,000-yard wide receiver (I know I need to be technical here) since Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree both did it in 2016. Can Henry Ruggs -- the first of six receivers selected in the first round in 2020 -- step up in Year 2? Ruggs did have four receptions of more than 40 yards, tied with Justin Jefferson and Jerry Jeudy for most among rookies. But he also finished with less than 500 yards and just two scores, while the Vikings' Jefferson (drafted 22nd overall) was looking like one of the best in the game already. All I'm saying is, the Raiders don't want to be sitting here three years from now, wondering what could have been, if Jefferson turns out to be this elite receiver (don't sleep on Jeudy or CeeDee Lamb, either) while they ended up with the second coming of John Brown. (And that's no disrespect to Brown. Well, maybe a little. Kidding! I love Smoke. However, you get what I'm saying.)