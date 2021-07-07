Around the NFL

Derek Carr's 'plan' to recruit Davante Adams: Raiders win Super Bowl over Packers, then sign WR

Published: Jul 07, 2021 at 08:33 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Derek Carr continues to put on his "full-court press" in an elongated courtship of former Fresno State teammate and current Green Bay Packers star ﻿Davante Adams﻿.

Carr reiterated his desire to one day team up with Adams again during a recent interview on the Cris Collinsworth Podcast. The Las Vegas Raiders quarterback noted that tampering rules don't apply to players -- only teams and management -- so he will keep pressing the issue even though Adams is under contract for another season in Green Bay.

"Davante, he's one of my best friends," Carr said, via Pro Football Talk. "I'm gonna offer him whatever I gotta offer. I'll buy him a car, whatever I've got to do I'll offer that man. I know he would fit in great with the receivers we have here. He would fit so well in that room. I'm allowed to say those things. Our organization isn't, but I'm going to say it. He's my best friend, I think he's one of the best -- he's the best receiver in the NFL."

This particular offseason circle began when Carr told ABC30's Bri Mellon last month that he'd push the Raiders to sign Adams if he got the chance. The Packers receiver was more political about the process, later telling Mellon that it'd be a "dream" to reunite with Carr, but he's currently happy in Green Bay.

Carr understands the game. He's simply being honest about wanting to work with one of his best friends. It doesn't hurt that Adams is among the NFL's best players.

"He's focused on being a Packer, and I know that because I see how he works," Carr said. "I know how he works, and I know how much it means to him. He's focused on that, and I'm focused on trying to get to the Super Bowl, win the Super Bowl, hopefully he's in it so I can beat his butt too. That's the plan, then recruit him over to the dark side."

Like most cheesy supervillains, Carr lays out his plan: Raiders beat Packers in Super Bowl LVI, Vegas signs Adams spring of 2022.

Of course, that doesn't take into consideration the Packers could franchise tag Adams next year or sign him to a lucrative long-term deal at any point this season. But, hey, it's July. Let Carr daydream about reuniting with his friend one day. Reality can be put on hold for a bit.

Related Content

news

Browns QB Baker Mayfield not worried about outside expectations: 'You set your own standards'

Expectations are on the rise in Cleveland, with many expecting the Browns to compete for the AFC North title. With a roster that looks loaded on paper, the pressure will fall on Baker Mayfield's shoulders.
news

Aaron Rodgers sinks putt to win 'The Match' versus Tom Brady

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers and PGA pro Bryson DeChambeau bested Buccaneers QB Tom Brady and PGA pro Phil Mickelson Tuesday evening in "The Match 4" in Montana. 
news

Aaron Rodgers on if he'll return to Packers: 'We'll see'

During play at "The Match 4," Aaron Rodgers was asked if he'd be back quarterbacking the Packers in 2021, but the reigning AP NFL MVP offered little in the form of an update, stating simply, "We'll see."
news

Trai Turner: Steelers play 'my style' of football

Steelers right guard Trai Turner joined NFL Total Access on Tuesday to discuss his excitement to join a Pittsburgh offensive line that is looking to play his style of football. 
news

Washington Football Team RB Antonio Gibson 'priding himself' on 1,000 yards rushing in 2021

Antonio Gibson came up 205 yards shy of 1,000 as a rookie and the Washington back has aspirations of hitting that ballyhooed rushing mark in 2021.
news

Roundup: No players have opted out of 2021 season as deadline passes

No NFL players are believed to have opted out of the 2021 season as the deadline passes, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Patriots sign first-round QB Mac Jones to rookie deal

Alabama product Mac Jones is officially under contract, signing a four-year rookie deal with the Patriots on Tuesday.
news

Defense Secretary grants Buccaneers CB Cameron Kinley's request to play football 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie cornerback Cameron Kinley, a former Navy team captain, announced Tuesday he has been permitted the opportunity to attend training camp and postpone his military commission.
news

Lions OC Anthony Lynn ditched plans for year off in 2021 to join his former players in Detroit

Anthony Lynn explains how he had plans to take a year off coaching until getting a phone call new Lions head coach Dan Campbell -- a former player of his who offered him the offensive coordinator job in Detroit.  
news

WR N'Keal Harry formally requests trade from Patriots

Patriots WR N'Keal Harry has formally requested a trade from New England through his agent on Tuesday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports. 
news

Panthers TE Dan Arnold 'ready to take on a bigger role' in Carolina

Dan Arnold isn't quite a household name but, in his first season with the Panthers, an expanded role -- and a bigger spotlight -- could be on the horizon.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW