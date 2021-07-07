Derek Carr's 'plan' to recruit Davante Adams: Raiders win Super Bowl over Packers, then sign WR

Derek Carr continues to put on his "full-court press" in an elongated courtship of former Fresno State teammate and current Green Bay Packers star ﻿Davante Adams﻿.

Carr reiterated his desire to one day team up with Adams again during a recent interview on the Cris Collinsworth Podcast. The Las Vegas Raiders quarterback noted that tampering rules don't apply to players -- only teams and management -- so he will keep pressing the issue even though Adams is under contract for another season in Green Bay.

"Davante, he's one of my best friends," Carr said, via Pro Football Talk. "I'm gonna offer him whatever I gotta offer. I'll buy him a car, whatever I've got to do I'll offer that man. I know he would fit in great with the receivers we have here. He would fit so well in that room. I'm allowed to say those things. Our organization isn't, but I'm going to say it. He's my best friend, I think he's one of the best -- he's the best receiver in the NFL."

This particular offseason circle began when Carr told ABC30's Bri Mellon last month that he'd push the Raiders to sign Adams if he got the chance. The Packers receiver was more political about the process, later telling Mellon that it'd be a "dream" to reunite with Carr, but he's currently happy in Green Bay.

Carr understands the game. He's simply being honest about wanting to work with one of his best friends. It doesn't hurt that Adams is among the NFL's best players.

"He's focused on being a Packer, and I know that because I see how he works," Carr said. "I know how he works, and I know how much it means to him. He's focused on that, and I'm focused on trying to get to the Super Bowl, win the Super Bowl, hopefully he's in it so I can beat his butt too. That's the plan, then recruit him over to the dark side."

Like most cheesy supervillains, Carr lays out his plan: Raiders beat Packers in Super Bowl LVI, Vegas signs Adams spring of 2022.