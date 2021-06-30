Around the NFL

Davante Adams: 'It would be a dream' to play with Derek Carr, 'but I'm a Packer now'

Published: Jun 30, 2021 at 12:09 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

﻿Derek Carr would very much like to again play football with his good friend ﻿Davante Adams﻿, but as we all know, this world isn't perfect.

This world also includes one more year of contractual obligation to the Packers for Adams. Even after his former Fresno State teammate Carr candidly responded to a question from ABC30's Bri Mellon regarding Adams' impending free-agent status in 2022 -- telling Mellon he'd be ready to put on a "full-court press" -- the receiver understandably couldn't be quite as open about his future.

"I'll just continue to be me and just let this thing kind of work itself out and see what happens," Adams said in a separate interview with Mellon. "Obviously, I love Derek to death. We've got a great friendship and we still communicate really, really consistently. He's one of my best friends. Obviously it would be a dream to be able to play with him. But I'm a Packer now. Until that point when we make that decision, I guess we just gotta, we'll see what happens."

Adams went on to describe his and Carr's close bond that began at Fresno State, where Adams said Carr was the one who first started referring to him as Tae. The receiver also recalled how Carr would check to different plays or routes while playing for the Bulldogs, and Adams would already know exactly what Carr was about to do just before he did it.

That type of innate understanding would be quite beneficial for Las Vegas' passing game, especially considering the Raiders' inability to establish a true No. 1 receiver in the last few years. A match made in heaven, perhaps -- or Sin City.

Either way, it's nothing more than offseason fodder at this point. In this advanced information age, this generation of players knows exactly what they're doing when responding to these questions, and both Adams and Carr played their roles perfectly. Carr would love to play with his close friend who also happens to be an elite NFL receiver. Adams would love to play with his close friend, too, but he's still under contract for one more year before the true leverage game begins between him and the Packers.

It wouldn't be the first time a notable Packers wideout traded green and gold for silver and black. Jordy Nelson and James Jones each went directly from the Packers to the Raiders, and each lasted just one season with the team that was then located in Oakland.

Adams is on a different level than either were when they made the move. It would be a massive score for the Raiders, but for now, it's nothing more than a dream.

Related Content

news

Ex-Eagles coach Doug Pederson hoping for another chance in NFL

Doug Pederson's time with the Eagles came to an end in January. That unhappy ending hasn't discouraged him, though. On Monday, the coach said he's ready to get back on a sideline when he's given an opportunity.
news

Saints, Ryan Ramczyk agree to terms on five-year, $96 million extension

The Saints have locked in their All-Pro right tackle for years to come, agreeing to terms on a five-year, $96 million contract extension with Ryan Ramczyk, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Cardinals WR Christian Kirk: 'It's now or never for us' entering 2021 season

The Arizona Cardinals went all in this offseason with several big free-agent signings and trades. On Wednesday, WR Christian Kirk gave the Good Morning Football crew a peek into the team's attitude as the 2021 season approaches.
news

Titans' Bud Dupree on ACL recovery: 'I'm working hard to be back as soon as I can'

The Tennessee Titans addressed their pass-rushing woes this offseason with the signing of Bud Dupree, and the pass-rusher gave an update on his recovery on Good Morning Football as training camp approaches.
news

Panthers' Jeremy Chinn open to any position: 'You can use me wherever, as long as you're using me'

If your immediate thought upon hearing the "news" earlier this month that the Carolina Panthers planned to move Jeremy Chinn to a full-time safety role, was "I thought he was a safety?" you weren't alone.
news

Jalen Hurts: Mac Jones' 'very unique college career' set up rookie QB for NFL success

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts believes Mac Jones' experience sitting behind two players who would go on also to become NFL signal-callers has set up the Patriots QB well to succeed as a pro.
news

Dak Prescott: 2021 season will 'be very, very special for us and for Cowboys fans'

With quarterback Dak Prescott and his teammates healthy, a full offseason program in Mike McCarthy's system and new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, optimism is rising in Dallas. 
news

Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth: 'It feels like' 2021 season will be my last in NFL

During a recent chat on Chris Long's podcast, veteran offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth hinted at retiring following the upcoming season as he said, "this year, to me, it feels like this is it." 
news

NFL will not hold supplemental draft for second straight year

For the second consecutive season, the league will not hold a supplemental draft in 2021, Tom Pelissero reports. Under the league's CBA, the NFL has the right to decide whether to conduct a supplemental draft each year. 
news

Falcons sign No. 4 pick Kyle Pitts to $32.9M rookie contract

Atlanta's first-round selection is under contract. The Falcons signed tight end Kyle Pitts to his four-year rookie deal Tuesday. Pitts is the highest-selected player from the 2021 draft to sign so far.
news

Washington LB Jon Bostic 'very pleased' with offense under QB Ryan Fitzpatrick

Will Ryan Fitzpatrick﻿ be a difference-maker that puts Washington over the top or will he crash and burn on one of the down slopes of his career cycle? According to LB ﻿Jon Bostic﻿, Fitzpatrick has already made a positive difference.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW