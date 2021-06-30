Davante Adams: 'It would be a dream' to play with Derek Carr, 'but I'm a Packer now'

﻿Derek Carr would very much like to again play football with his good friend ﻿Davante Adams﻿, but as we all know, this world isn't perfect.

This world also includes one more year of contractual obligation to the Packers for Adams. Even after his former Fresno State teammate Carr candidly responded to a question from ABC30's Bri Mellon regarding Adams' impending free-agent status in 2022 -- telling Mellon he'd be ready to put on a "full-court press" -- the receiver understandably couldn't be quite as open about his future.

"I'll just continue to be me and just let this thing kind of work itself out and see what happens," Adams said in a separate interview with Mellon. "Obviously, I love Derek to death. We've got a great friendship and we still communicate really, really consistently. He's one of my best friends. Obviously it would be a dream to be able to play with him. But I'm a Packer now. Until that point when we make that decision, I guess we just gotta, we'll see what happens."

Adams went on to describe his and Carr's close bond that began at Fresno State, where Adams said Carr was the one who first started referring to him as Tae. The receiver also recalled how Carr would check to different plays or routes while playing for the Bulldogs, and Adams would already know exactly what Carr was about to do just before he did it.

That type of innate understanding would be quite beneficial for Las Vegas' passing game, especially considering the Raiders' inability to establish a true No. 1 receiver in the last few years. A match made in heaven, perhaps -- or Sin City.

Either way, it's nothing more than offseason fodder at this point. In this advanced information age, this generation of players knows exactly what they're doing when responding to these questions, and both Adams and Carr played their roles perfectly. Carr would love to play with his close friend who also happens to be an elite NFL receiver. Adams would love to play with his close friend, too, but he's still under contract for one more year before the true leverage game begins between him and the Packers.

It wouldn't be the first time a notable Packers wideout traded green and gold for silver and black. Jordy Nelson and James Jones each went directly from the Packers to the Raiders, and each lasted just one season with the team that was then located in Oakland.