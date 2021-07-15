State of the 2021 Denver Broncos: Pivotal season ahead for Vic Fangio

Head coach: Vic Fangio. It's been a rough go for Fangio in his first two seasons as coach of the Denver Broncos. He stumbled a bit coming out of the gate in his rookie year, but a strong finish (4-1 over the final five games) allowed for optimism heading into the 2020 season. He made a misstep coming into the season with some remarks he later apologized for. But then, the on-field performance again fell short of the mark. Some of it could be blamed on the lack of development from Drew Lock -- we'll talk about him in a moment -- but it was actually the defense that really failed the Broncos last season. And now the longtime defensive coordinator/third-year head coach is on the hot seat.

Some might've been surprised Fangio was even given this season, but I really do believe it was the right thing to do. The 62-year-old was a non-conventional hire at the time, when NFL coaches were getting younger and more offensive-minded. Fangio's like the old guy in the buddy cop movie who mutters that he's too old for this [stuff], but I have a feeling he's up for the challenge.

Quarterback: Aaron Rodgers. Look, I'm a Chicago Bears supporter. I want this almost as badly as you do. And there are rumors he could come to Denver. I would love to see it. Maybe next year, but I don't think it's going to happen in 2021. I'm sorry. I'll be happy to be wrong. But for now, let's get back to reality ...

Quarterback: Drew Lock/Teddy Bridgewater. There were high hopes for Lock coming into the 2020 season after he went 4-1 as a rookie starter in the back end of 2019. The Broncos even went out and surrounded him with a lot of talent in the 2020 NFL Draft, adding receivers Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler to a receiving corps that already had Courtland Sutton and TE Noah Fant﻿. But the season didn't go so well. Lock went 4-9 in 2020. He had the lowest completion percentage among qualified NFL passers (57.3), while his 15 interceptions were tied for the most in the league with Carson Wentz. He has the worst completion percentage (59.1) and second-worst passer rating (79.1) in the NFL since being drafted in 2019 (among the 34 quarterbacks with at least 15 starts). I mean, poor Fangio escaped Mitch Trubisky and the Bears only to have Lock.

The Broncos did make a trade for Teddy B., who deserves better than playing for his third team in as many seasons. Teddy was much more efficient than Lock last season, even though he managed to win just four games for the rebuilding Panthers.