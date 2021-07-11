Around the NFL

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers plans to 'figure things out in a couple weeks' 

Published: Jul 11, 2021 at 02:46 PM
Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Deadlines force decisions, and Aaron Rodgers has a major one impending. Whether he will play for the Packers, or at all, in 2021 has been the question of the offseason. The reigning league MVP finally intimated this weekend that he'll have an answer shortly.

Rodgers has been among the many football players golfing in the celebrity-filled American Century Championship in Nevada, where NBC Sports caught up with him Saturday and asked what his plans are for the upcoming season.

"I'm going to enjoy the hell out of this week," Rodgers said. "And then I'm going to get back to working out and figure things out in a couple weeks."

His timetable tracks neatly with the start of training camp (the Packers are due to report on July 27). Though Rodgers skipped Green Bay's entire offseason program, camp was long seen as the moment of truth between the franchise and its star quarterback. It's when the fines become greater and the absences more detrimental to preparation for the season.

After 16 years in the NFL, Rodgers knows the value of that time. He and the Packers don't have much more of it before resolving how they'll proceed. The offseason began with Rodgers determined to extend his tenure multiple years with the only NFL team he's known. It's almost over and he's still uncertain about what to do this year. But clarity for all is coming soon.

